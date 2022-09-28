Virat Kohli charges more than $1 million per Insta post: Report

According to Hopper HQ Social Rich List, Priyanka Chopra charges $423,000 for one post

Virat Kohli is among the top four highest earning global sports stars on Instagram in 2022, according to the Hopper HQ Social Rich List.

The cricketer, who has 200,703,169 followers on the platform, charges $1,088,000 for one post.

The three other sports stars above him in the list are Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior.

Kohli has been ranked 14th in the list of highest paid celebrities in the world on Instagram. He is the only Indian to feature among the top 15 names in the list.

Other Indian in the list is Priyanka Chopra. The actress, who has 77,985,157 followers, charges $423,000 for one post. She is ranked 27 in the list.

