Vi inks content deal with Disney+ Hotstar

India’s leading telecom brand Vi has collaborated with video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to bring high-quality entertainment and a year full of Cricket to Vi customers. This coming-together aims to bring the best of video content to Indians across the two most popular genres of Entertainment and Cricket.

Vi is launching three new unlimited recharge plans + 1 data-only plan that will offer the 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as a bundled benefit. All new and existing customers will be able to avail of the offer with these recharges, starting 10th March’21.



Postpaid users who have rental plans of Rs 499 and above will get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on existing plans along with all the other benefits. Vi customers on other plans can switch to any of these plans and avail of the offer.



With the new packs, Vi customers will now be able to watch everything that Disney+ Hotstar VIP has to offer – right from 12 months of non-stop cricketing action to the latest blockbuster movies in Hindi & Tamil (Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, Arya’s Teddy), the best of global movies and shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, including Marvel’s Super Hero movies & shows (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man 3), latest animation movies (The Lion King, Frozen 2), popular kids shows (Doraemon, Shinchan), and exclusive Hotstar Specials (Live Telecast, OK Computer, Special Ops 1.5, Aarya Season 2, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors), LIVE-sporting action and much more.



Commenting on the partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, Vi CMO Avneesh Khosla said, “Cricket is a religion in India - The mass appeal and the sheer passion it evokes amongst fans is unparalleled. In line with our partnership-driven content strategy, I am now delighted to announce our association with Disney+ Hotstar that gives our customers access to all the cricketing action all through the year, along with the best of entertainment that Disney+ Hotstar offers through Hotstar Specials, Hotstar Multiplex, and all global movies & shows. With this initiative, we want to provide all Vi consumers the opportunity to watch the best of cricketing action live on Vi Giganet - India’s fastest 4G network.”



Disney+ Hotstar EVP Prabh Simran Singh said, “Our philosophy is to bring World’s best entertainment to every Indian, and we are delighted to collaborate with Vi to make Disney+ Hotstar VIP accessible to their users across the country. With the packed calendar of exciting cricket action this year - combined with the high-quality impactful stories Disney+ Hotstar offers - we are delighted to entertain Vi’s large customer base of Indians throughout the year. This is yet another step for Disney+ Hotstar in our journey to create & lead the video subscriptions category in the country."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)