Tinder & Pocket Aces team up with new format ‘FilterCopy Mini’

The first five videos under the new format will explore the evolution of dating in these unprecedented times

Pocket Aces’ short-form video channel, FilterCopy, has launched a new Instagram-first format called ‘FilterCopy Mini’ that will focus on telling short, relatable stories in just under a minute.

‘Dating in 2020’, the first series of videos under the format, reveals the experiences of 5 young couples that match on Tinder during the lockdown. The 5 one-minute videos successfully showcase how the audience is now adapting to the ‘new normal’.

Featuring some of the biggest digital faces of the country like Ahsaas Channa (Kota Factory, Girls Hostel), Rohan Shah (Firsts, Hacked) Apoorva Arora (Firsts, College Romance), Ankur Rathee (4 More Shots, Made in Heaven, Thappad), Akanksha Thakur (Cheesecake, Pitchers, PA Girls), popular American YouTuber, Jaby Koay and beloved TV actor Vishal Vashishtha, the five FilterCopy Mini ‘Dating in 2020’ videos are now available on FilterCopy’s Instagram page.

Commenting on the launch of the new format, Sripriya Yegneswaran, Channel Manager, FilterCopy, said, “To stay true to our mission of solving boredom, we’re constantly innovating on content formats and exploring fresher ways to keep our audiences engaged. After the huge success of both the seasons of Firsts, an Instagram-first format on our other channel, Dice Media, we had enough data to recognize that there was a massive appetite for bite-sized ‘stories’ which led to the inception of FilterCopy Mini. We’re quite excited to bring this freshly brewed format to the audience with Tinder as our first partner since it is the most intuitive fit for the current dating landscape that we are trying to showcase in Dating in 2020.”

Speaking of the partnership, Tinder spokesperson, said, “The most important thing we can do right now is to give our members a way to escape social distancing and self-quarantine and find solidarity with new matches around the world. Tinder is about making new connections and breaking down barriers - whether that’s digitally or IRL. Through this partnership, we’re showcasing how in challenging times, we still find a way to maintain social rhythms that will sustain us.”