The Great Khali teams up with realme for #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign
The campaign received close to 3 million views, 370K+likes, and 11K comments in less than 24 hours
realme has partnered with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend and former champion Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali for their upcoming TWS- realme Buds Q2's #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign. In a short span of the campaign going live (June 20, 2021) on @thegreatkhali, #NoiseOffPowerOn received close to 3 million views, 370K+likes, and 11K comments in less than 24 hours.
The #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign captures the essence of the brand’s strategy and highlights the key features that the realme Buds Q2 has to offer. Considering realme is truly a young technology brand that connects with young and millennials the campaign seamlessly integrates the upcoming product with Khali's daily user comments and successfully propelled the #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign to the front page of the internet. The #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign showcases the realme Buds Q2 key feature of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) – which integrated well with Great Khali’s motto of #NoiseOffPowerOn. The campaign also showcased the futuristic yet attractive design of Buds Q2, emphasizing the brand’s style quotient. Currently, the Instagram reel has received close to 4.6+ million views, 510 likes, and 14K comments.
