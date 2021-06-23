The Great Khali teams up with realme for #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign

realme has partnered with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend and former champion Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali for their upcoming TWS- realme Buds Q2's #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign. In a short span of the campaign going live (June 20, 2021) on @thegreatkhali, #NoiseOffPowerOn received close to 3 million views, 370K+likes, and 11K comments in less than 24 hours.

The #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign captures the essence of the brand’s strategy and highlights the key features that the realme Buds Q2 has to offer. Considering realme is truly a young technology brand that connects with young and millennials the campaign seamlessly integrates the upcoming product with Khali's daily user comments and successfully propelled the #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign to the front page of the internet. The #NoiseOffPowerOn campaign showcases the realme Buds Q2 key feature of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) – which integrated well with Great Khali’s motto of #NoiseOffPowerOn. The campaign also showcased the futuristic yet attractive design of Buds Q2, emphasizing the brand’s style quotient. Currently, the Instagram reel has received close to 4.6+ million views, 510 likes, and 14K comments.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)