Taboola signs three-year deal with Associated Press

AP will continue to use Taboola Newsroom and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 9, 2022 4:10 PM
Taboola Logo

Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new deal with The Associated Press (AP), a leading independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. 

This new agreement marks seven years that Taboola and AP have worked together. The news organization has utilized several Taboola products, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement. 

In addition, AP will continue to use Taboola Newsroom, a technology offering that uses advanced A.I. and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users. “We are pleased to continue our work with Taboola, whose end-to-end solution combines content recommendations with readership insights and new ways to monetize,” said Lloyd Pawlak, AP global director of commercial services.

“The AP is one of the world’s fastest and most accurate news sources,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Their journalism approach has high standards, and we are grateful to mutually grow together over the past seven years. We are also grateful for their trust in our ability to keep audiences engaged and in our data to power nearly every aspect of their high calibre journalism–from ideation to validation.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Taboola Associated Press Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
google report

Online commerce led to 533% growth in search for D2C brands in 2021: Google report
3 hours ago

Admatazz Logo

Admatazz wins social media mandate for Tata AIA Life Insurance
6 hours ago

adhikari

India recognized digital currency at the right time: Nischal Shetty, WazirX
10 hours ago