Taboola signs three-year deal with Associated Press
AP will continue to use Taboola Newsroom and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users
Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new deal with The Associated Press (AP), a leading independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
This new agreement marks seven years that Taboola and AP have worked together. The news organization has utilized several Taboola products, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement.
In addition, AP will continue to use Taboola Newsroom, a technology offering that uses advanced A.I. and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users. “We are pleased to continue our work with Taboola, whose end-to-end solution combines content recommendations with readership insights and new ways to monetize,” said Lloyd Pawlak, AP global director of commercial services.
