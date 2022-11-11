Sushant Mohan of DNAINDIA.COM promoted to the role of CEO

He will be reporting to Devadas Krishnan, CEO, India.com

Sushant Mohan, Editor of DNAINDIA.COM and Zee News (English) has been promoted to the role of CEO. He will be reporting to Devadas Krishnan, CEO, India.com

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Mohan has over 12 years of experience in media, in his past he has served stints at Opera News (App), Network 18, BBC, Fever 104 FM and All India Radio, In his previous role, he has played a vital role in forming digital strategies for all his previous organisations and delivered multiple successful projects.

Mohan holds masters degree in mass communication from IIMC.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)