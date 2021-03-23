Sony Music Kids to bring 67 Chakmak Kathayein as audio stories and podcasts

Sony Music Kids has associated with Eklavya Foundation, to bring 67 Chakmak Kathayein, for the first-time, in the form of audio stories and podcasts. Providing a modern twist to these classic tales of information and entertainment, the association delivers this original content to 240 audio streaming platforms worldwide. Catering to the demands of a whole new generation of children and adults alike, that prefer consuming content on Digital mediums, Sony Music Kids will release the first 8 Chakmak Kathayein on 19th March 2021, as ‘Exam Break’ stories.

In a bid to give kids the perfect break from their hectic study schedules, the first volume of Chakmak Kathayein will include eight engrossing stories titled Bhaat ki Khushbu Aaj Bhi Yaad Hai, Kala Chaand, Kala Pathar, Pass Tha; Fail Bataya, Raju Ram Sa, Tan Tan Tan, Langda Gudda and Khazane Ki Khoj respectively.

“Sony Music Kids have always been focussed on delivering premium and original content that caters exclusively to Kids & Families, in the field of music, entertainment and learning. Chakmak Kathayein will bring stories that are relevant, poignant, and engaging to kids of all ages and also evoke a feeling of nostalgia for their families who have grown up listening and reading stories that are fun, and nuggets of lessons for life. These stories include a beautiful tale of a child fascinated by his new teacher who has come from the city, incidents of childhood mischief, fascination and a never-ending urge to explore new things, and tummy knots that bring alive the fears of failing exams in school that hit you just as hard as an adult as it did when you were a kid,” the company said.

Speaking on the association, Anjana Devraj, Head - Sony Music Kids, said, “Media consumption has grown exponentially, and the pandemic has seen devices land up in everybody’s hands, including kids from rather small ages. We at Sony Music Kids understand that one doesn’t always need a screen to pique your imagination creatively. In fact, listening to music, podcasts and audio stories encourages kids to use their mind’s eye, thus helping in increasing memory and retention skills, improving attention and concentration skills and basically stimulating their imagination. By bringing Chakmak Kathayein and family friendly content in audio formats, we hope to maximise the learning potential of children, reduce screen time, and create options of quality time learning and entertainment. Chakmak has been a name that has carved out an ever-lasting legacy in their space and we’re glad to associate with them and have their interesting stories being narrated and made available world-over in a digital format.”

Chakmak Kathayein will be available on YouTube, Google Play Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Hungama Music, Gaana.com and Jio Saavn - http://bit.ly/ChakmakSMK

