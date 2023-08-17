Sociowash wins Quantum Customer Solutions’ digital duties
The account will be handled by the agency’s Delhi headquarters
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has been awarded the digital duties for Quantum Consumer Solutions, a global insight, strategy and innovation consultancy. The agency will be responsible for elevating Quantum’s online presence and enhancing brand awareness through creative campaigns. Under this partnership, Sociowash will be working with the brand to provide social, SEO, and performance marketing solutions.
Sociowash will help the brand in navigating the dynamic digital landscape to effectively connect with its audience and achieve its marketing objectives.
Commenting on the partnership Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of Sociowash said, “Quantum stands as a highly esteemed global consultancy, catering to an impressive roster of top-tier clients. We are thrilled to join forces with such a reputed organisation. Their distinguished track record of delivering world-class solutions across a wide gamut of industries and sectors, with a keen emphasis on human understanding, makes partnering with them an exciting prospect.”
Quantum Group Managing Director, Rinita Singh shared her thoughts on the partnership stating “This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our company’s journey. We look forward to co-creating exciting and effective campaigns that will leave a lasting impact on our audience and reinforce Quantum’s position as a leader in the industry.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Data Protection Law: Time to revisit ad strategies?
Industry experts say the heaviest impact of the law will be on the publishers and exchanges, at least in the short term
By Shantanu David | Aug 16, 2023 8:26 AM | 5 min read
Out of the four new bills signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu on August 12, none has garnered more scrutiny and commentary than the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, now a supposedly tough act that all digital players in the country have to follow.
While the law is stated to safeguard the interests (literally and figuratively) of the ‘digital nagrik’, as defined by the central government, as they navigate the digital ecosystem and its many layers, walled gardens and the great outside, it also means the introduction of a raft of rights and duties for so called ‘Data Fiduciaries’ (persons, companies and government entities who process data), ‘Data Principals’ (the person to whom the data relates), and financial penalties for breach of rights, duties and obligations.
Given that the entire digital advertising ecosystem depends on consumer data, exchange4media asked industry experts how this will impact publishers, local and international advertisers, and of course, media exchanges
What It Means
Vivek Das, CEO, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), observes that India’s Data Protection Bill has defined the role of Data Fiduciaries who will be responsible for ensuring 100% compliance and also raising complaints to the Data Protection Board in case of violation.
“The key point to note here is that while there is no provision of ‘right to be forgotten’, there is a clear requirement for deletion of data once the purpose has been met. However, in case of large-scale and long-term data users like social media platforms, this is a loophole as they can continue to store the data in perpetuity especially because the consumer doesn’t have the right to be forgotten,” he says.
This will especially be true for local platforms whose business is entirely in India. However, global platforms have to also comply with GDPR (the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, the gold standard of data regulation) which requires them to provide users with a mechanism to ask for deletion of their data completely.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, believes the bill could also necessitate a re-evaluation of targeted advertising strategies due to potential restrictions on data processing for profiling and targeting. “Advertisers must align their initiatives with the bill's provisions to ensure responsible data handling, customer trust, and privacy-centric branding. While data management is facilitated through consent and compliance measures, challenges may arise around AI-generated content and potential fraudulent activities,” adds Kothari.
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, points out that many countries already had similar bills in place, meaning it shouldn't be challenging for Indian companies or those operating in the Indian market to navigate through this and implement the best practices that are already established.
“The responsibility lies with both - the entity collecting the data and the entity using the data in any capacity. A simple yet crucial keyword to ensure the safety of all parties is consent. Most reputable media exchanges already have data privacy measures in place, while those that do not will now need to appoint data security personnel or establish a dedicated department/team for compliance,” he notes.
Das says the law should also be able to address the failure of the DND regulation that was brought in to control the menace of unsolicited telemarketing activities. “However, it all depends on proper enforcement of the regulation which is a fundamental challenge in India across the law enforcement system,” he says.
As far as the global/international publishers and media exchanges are concerned, it should not be too difficult for them to become compliant. The same cannot be said for local publishers (or local brands for that matter).
Das says “In that sense, the bill forces compliance thus making them ready for global markets. The responsibility and accountability are greater for media exchanges, which in essence are data fiduciaries. In the short term, it will increase both Capex and Opex as they will need to invest in appropriate data management systems, and also refresh user consent periodically.”
Advertisers will also need to adopt a set of stringent practices that demands checks and balances from publishers and exchanges so that they buy audiences without the fear of being persecuted under the law.
Deep Impact
Das says the heaviest impact of the law will be on the publishers and exchanges, “at least in the short term as stated earlier. Despite increase in costs, they will not be able to pass the entire increment to advertisers especially in the current media market conditions. While it is great from the lens of ethical use of data, it will have a severe downside for smaller local publishers.”
“Marketers would likely need to obtain explicit and informed consent from individuals for data processing, enhancing transparency and understanding of data usage. Additionally, if provisions for cross-border data transfers are included, compliance with specific requirements might affect international partnerships and data storage practices,” observes Kothari.
As for advertisers, according to Anand, heavily impacted sectors will be the likes of telecom, banking, insurance, payment gateways, and e-commerce websites, which handle substantial amounts of personal data daily.
“They will now have to verify the presence of consent for all collected first-party data. If not obtained, they must initiate this process to ensure protection against data misuse,” he says, adding, “Data localization will play a pivotal role, leading to an increased demand for local data centre service providers such as Sify Technologies, Tata Communications, AdaniConneX, and others.”
Kothari adds collaborative efforts are vital for successful navigation of the bill's complexities, saying, “Ultimately, investing in data fortification is crucial for safeguarding privacy and fostering innovation in India's evolving digital landscape.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rhea Bakshi’s award-winning docu 'India’s Treasures' to premiere on JioTV and JioTV+
The documentary will premiere on 15th August
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:34 PM | 3 min read
The 17-year-old economics student Rhea Bakshi’s first documentary “India’s Treasures”, which was recently awarded with the New York International Film Awards’ finalist laurel, will premiere on OTT platforms JioTV as their 15th August Independence Day special.
Delighted to have her documentary premiere on Jio Platforms, the prestigious and largest Indian digital streaming platform, Rhea Bakshi said, “I am thrilled beyond words that millions of JioTV and JioTV+ subscribers will be able to watch my documentary India’s Treasures and witness the impact and contribution of the talented and self-employed Indian artisans in nation building, especially of women artisans. I am ecstatic that viewers will gain in-depth insight into irreplaceable value of Indian centuries-old craftsmanship, its significance for India’s cultural, societal and economic growth and it being one of the core pillars of India’s sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”
“I would continue to work towards our respected Prime Minister's Narendra Modi’s mission of inclusive economic growth and hope that this documentary generates due recognition and awareness for the millions of Indian artisans and inspire their next generation to preserve and enrich this distinct Indian tradition,” Rhea added.
The director and creator Rhea Bakshi, an ardent admirer of the traditional handmade silver jewellery, documents the diverse jewellery-making styles, unique to varied Indian geographies. It showcases how the sector is empowering the disadvantaged women facing cultural and economic barriers through skill-building and transforming their lives. Viewers will discover the duality of globalisation, mass-manufacturing and e-commerce platforms on this noble art form and the promise it holds for the next generation. Rhea also discusses microcredit facility and how artisans can leverage small bank loans to re-establish their lives. It delves into the artisans’ predicament with e-commerce, viewed as the future.
The handicraft sector in India plays a vital role in driving the country’s economy, employing over 7 million artisans and impacting the livelihoods of over 200 million people. The documentary emphasizes the need to celebrate these artisans and preserve their unique skills - the true treasures of India's heritage - underscoring the power of sustainable development where everyone can contribute and earn with fair and equal access to resources and opportunities. The film was produced by 24 Frames Films Limited and can also be watched on YouTube.
Directed and presented by Rhea Bakshi, "India’s Treasures" travels through the magical Rajasthan, Jharkhand and narrow lanes of old Delhi to embrace artisans’ lives and showcase their pride, fears, sacrifice and passion. The documentary was recently recognised with the finalist laurel New York International Film Awards jury in best student film category.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Krafton India joins hands with JioCinema to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India series
With over 2000 teams participating, the series will be streamed on JioCinema starting August 17
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
KRAFTON India, makers of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), have partnered with JioCinema.
Gaming fans can enjoy the live stream starting with the final round of The Grind from August 17-20, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 streaming August 31 onwards. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be streamed from October 12 to 14 on JioCinema. The matches will be streamed from 1pm to 6pm according to the schedule.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating "We are thrilled to collaborate with JioCinema to bring the BGIS 2023 to our passionate fans in a way that has never been done before. JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the Esports experience for millions of viewers. With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of Esports in the country and inspire the next generation of Esports champions.”
He further added, “Through BGIS we are committed towards providing a competitive platform for amateurs as well as professional gamers to showcase their talent and nurture their skills.”
Speaking about the addition of Esports in their portfolio, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 Sports said, "Esports has evolved beyond its niche origins and emerged as a mainstream experience, with a consistent surge in popularity. We are excited to deliver exhilarating experience to a broader audience across the country with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023. JioCinema remains steadfast to deliver diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and our partnership with KRAFTON India for BGIS 2023 exemplifies our commitment to staying ahead of the curve.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Boundaries have blurred when it comes to creative ideas for a brand campaign'
At the e4m TechManch 2023, panellists deliberated on ‘The need for intelligent creative’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 4 min read
When it comes to coming up with a creative idea, the boundaries between a brand and other agencies have blurred, said creative advertising experts at the e4m TechManch 2023, the two-day event held in Mumbai.
During a session on ‘The need for intelligent creative’, Manesh Swamy, Chief Creative Officer and SVP creative, LS Digital, said anyone can come up with creative ideas for a campaign.
“When it comes to who comes up with the creative ideas, the boundaries have blurred. These days media agencies come up with ideas too. You get ideas from PR agencies. We have to look at what the clients want and think whether it can be solved from a digital point of view,” he said.
Talking about the importance of data in creating a campaign, Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India, the man behind Ariel’s ‘Share the load’ campaign, said data gives not just facts and figures but also speaks the sentiment.
“For a conversation which is so emotionally and culturally led, you can make a hypothesis of it but you need numbers to make the conviction stronger. We came across an article at one point in time that women spend 5.5 hours in a day on household chores and men spend 19 minutes. That data in a way led us to this conversation.
“With such a campaign, data is not just about facts. It also tells you the sentiment. You realise from comments the tone people have. Each year the tone changes. With each passing year and a new piece of information through data, you know where the sentiment is going and how you match up to it,” he said.
During the session, moderated by e4m Associate Editor Neeta Nair, experts were also asked how they think that creative agencies can fight the monster of social media outrage.
Keigen Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka, said that the time has come for marketers to be less paranoid and be able to stick to their stance and brave the outrage.
“Is outrage resulting in pulling out campaigns instantly? I think more often than not. It is time to manage outrage and not be outraged by social media outrage. A brand sticking to its stance and defending with dignity and articulation can get double love for it. I request marketers to just be braver and more courageous because we are polished and have the power of digital agencies managing us being our verbal stylists and managing our journeys,” Pinto said.
Ram Jayaraman, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas was of the view that agencies should be able to own up if it’s a mistake, do damage control of it and move on.
“Sometimes outrage can be a strategy to get eyeballs but a sweet sorry always helps because you never really know what offends people nowadays. As long as you are honest about an idea and the people you are serving, an apology should work in case you have crossed the boundary,” said Jayaraman.
During the power-packed session, experts also discussed where a creative agency’s job ends and how much they have to be involved in populating the videos in the age of performance marketing,
Pinto explained how one step can beat the typical ideas that agencies stick to, by giving the example of his campaign #twobinslifewins which was tweeted by Ratan Tata and became viral.
“Sometimes we create something that may be powerful or not and you send it over to the media guys who may not be a part of the nerve and the tears of the idea. We spent two days on the campaign and we thought we were getting it right until we felt that it was typical.
“The film was about manual scavengers. It was very powerful and we had an intuitive feeling that we might have got the media plan wrong. So we junked all ideas and just got Mr Ratan Tata to tweet it. It exploded and went viral,” he said.
Speaking on the same, Swamy said, “If your core is right, you automatically will get the audience.”
Asked about RoI for agencies and how investments help, Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India, said it depends on the objective and what role you are playing.
“If you are taking end-to-end ownership of the campaign, then you could measure it and uplift in sales and promote additional metrics but if you are playing a niche role, then you can measure only niche metrics.
“The more ownership the client gives to a particular partner to take end-to-end views, the more you’ll be able to deliver RoI in terms of end metrics like business conversion and sales,” he said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP Network clocks 100 million subscribers on YouTube
The collective subscriber count encompasses a wide spectrum of YouTube channels under the ABP Network umbrella, including those associated with ABP News, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, and ABP Asmita
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:33 PM | 2 min read
ABP Network clocks 100 million subscribers on YouTube
The collective subscriber count encompasses a wide spectrum of YouTube channels under the ABP Network umbrella, including those associated with ABP News, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, and ABP Asmita
ABP Network has achieved a significant accomplishment by surpassing the milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube.
“This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the Network's exceptional digital capabilities and emphasizes its resolute dedication to providing trustworthy news and captivating content to diverse language audiences,” the network said in a press release.
The collective subscriber count encompasses a wide spectrum of YouTube channels under the ABP Network umbrella, including those associated with ABP News, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, and ABP Asmita, as well as digital channels such as ABP LIVE, ABP Ganga, ABP Sanjha, ABP Nadu, ABP Desam, and ABP Bihar. Additionally, Video Hub Channels like Ent LIVE, Dharma LIVE, Sports Live, Auto Live, Paisa Live, and Health Hub, along with Uncut and ABP LIVE Podcasts, have contributed to this monumental achievement.
Speaking about this success, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said, “Reaching the remarkable milestone of 100 million YouTube subscribers is the pinnacle of immense pride and honour for us. This achievement not only showcases the widespread appeal of our content but also underscores the trust and loyalty of our esteemed viewers. It stands as a testament to our steadfast commitment to providing top-notch news. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible team who have worked tirelessly over the years to make this possible and also our audiences for their constant support. We eagerly anticipate scaling to even greater heights in the dynamic digital universe.”
“The channels within ABP Network's ambit have not only amassed impressive numbers but have also established themselves as leaders in specific language markets. ABP Majha, with its 10 million subscribers, has become the leading Marathi news channel on YouTube; while ABP Ananda, with 9 million subscribers, holds the top spot for Bengali-speaking audiences. The resounding success of ABP Sanjha and ABP Asmita in the Punjabi and Gujarati markets attests to their prominence,” read the release.
Adding dynamism to this remarkable feat is the rapid growth of ABP Nadu and ABP Desam in the Tamil and Telugu markets, respectively. These channels have captivated viewers with their insightful content and engaging presentations, it said further.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wavemaker India releases white paper on importance of Customer Data Platform
The report explores the potential challenges that one may face when navigating the intricate marketing landscape
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 2:01 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India announced the release of a white paper titled ‘Demystify Customer Data Platform’ - A Guide for Marketers. The white paper emphasizes on the importance of a Customer Data Platform (CDP) as a robust tool that brings together data and provides a comprehensive understanding of customers.
The report explores the potential challenges that one may face when navigating the intricate marketing landscape. Additionally, it covers topics such as transforming CDP and audience data into actionable insights, as well as providing an overview of the cost structure, timelines, and roadmap associated with implementing a CDP. It also examines how Wavemaker supports brands in utilizing CDPs effectively. The white paper has been put together by an in-house team of experts at Wavemaker India.
Commenting on the launch of this white paper, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, “We are experiencing the most dynamic shift in the world of media and marketing where the role of a Chief Marketing Officer is evolving drastically. With technological advances shifting the way people consume media, we need to stay a step ahead to guide our brands and clients on how to maximise efficiency on their marketing spends.
We believe this report will assist marketers and provide them with much-required insights, and help them craft strategies to navigate through the complex data transformation journey and provide better customer experiences”.
Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “Consumer data has been and continues to grow in importance in driving business outcomes. Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) therefore have now become a very integral part of all key marketing conversations. The goal of this white paper is to demystify, the why, how and what of CDPs and provide marketers with valuable insights on how to effectively leverage them. By delving into the intricacies of CDPs, this resource aims to clarify the potential benefits and strategies associated with utilizing these platforms. We hope you find it useful and enjoy reading as much as we have had curating for you”.
Wavemaker has successfully built and implemented Customer Data Platforms for some of the leading consumer and financial brands in India like Colgate, Mondelez and Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Building tech stack over 10 yrs helped transform food industry: Ankush Grover, Rebel Foods
Grover, Co-Founder of Rebel Foods, was speaking at a special session at the e4m TechManch 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 12:49 PM | 2 min read
“Digitalisation and technology have transformed large businesses for over the last 20 years,” said Ankush Grover, co-founder, of Rebel Foods at a special session at the e4m TechManch 2023.
Till now, food is a sector that has not been transformed the way the rest of the industries have. “If you look at the number of restaurants per thousand with more than 500 outlets, India has only two. If you go to the US or China, it is much higher,” Grover shared about current challenges in India in terms of the traditional way of food distribution.
He elucidated, “Over the last five to seven years, there are certain things we have been working on like penetration of internet users, behavioural changes on millennials and GenZs, convenience and digital authenticity. So, it is obvious today that if you order, you first go and see what people are talking about.”
Moving further in conversation, Grover stated, “By 2011, we were on 50 locations in Bombay and Pune. The first light bulb movement which happened in 2015 when we asked our customers about ever seeing our outlets. 76 per cent of them said they never saw anything. So, that was the time we decided there is no point in spending so much capital on taking locations. 2015 was when we started our first cloud kitchen in Gurgaon. Today, we have around 350 cloud kitchens across India and around 75 outside the country.”
Talking about increasing customer touchpoints, Grover commented, “Omni channel is another approach which we wanted to touch. We opened our first digital food court in Pune Law College Road where you can walk in and order. A lot of them will come further next year.”
“This is our way of transforming the food industry which is 200 years old, still working the same way. So, all the light bulb movements and building this tech stack over the last 10 years has enabled us to do this,” he added.
Concluding the session, Grover conveyed, “For food, reliability matters the most. With the help of AI, we developed a SWAT (size, weight, appearance and temperature) machine and if the ordered food passes everything, then it will be out for delivery otherwise it will be rejected.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube