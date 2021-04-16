Social networking app EntNetwrk launched

The platform aims to bridge the gap between entertainers and the entertainment industry and bring the world of entertainers under one roof

EntNetwrk, a social networking app, is a platform solely catering to aspiring talent in the entertainment world. The digital platform was launched to bridge the gap between entertainers and the entertainment industry. The platform aims to bring the world of entertainers under one roof. Artists can collaborate from anywhere across the globe and connect with like-minded creators to explore opportunities either to team virtually or on location.

The networking app helps budding entertainers to network with experts in the entertainment industry and allows them to showcase their talent. EntNetwrk is a virtual talent manager and coach for aspiring entertainers. The app serves as a platform for artists to participate in various skill enhancement programs such as workshops and internships. Through our programs, users can evaluate their talent virtually anywhere across India and abroad.

Our mobile application has a unique feature – Creative Corner – which enables users to upload film scripts, lyrics, screenplay, poems etc. We screen work samples and after extensive scrutiny, share the selected content with production houses, music producers, studios etc.

The platform also provides job opportunity to the talents in their local region. Users can work with the industry without moving their base. EntNetwrk also offers a medium to connect with like-minded people from the industry, build a fan following of their own by showcasing talents, and advance their entertainment career.

EntNetwrk's founder Deepansh Malhotra says that their platform is the key to revolutionize the entertainment sector. He says, “I have seen many talented youngsters give up, due to lack of right-people connection in the entertainment industry. There was a need in the industry and the idea was born to help people start their own journey with a dedicated platform, which facilitates their connection with the industry stalwarts. With EntNetwrk, we aim to bridge the gap by streamlining talent acquisition and networking in the entertainment fraternity.”

With over 45 entertainment categories to choose from, EntNetwrk breaks the social norms and gives due credit to every entertainer from each sector.

Recognized by technology conglomerates like Facebook and Google EntNetwrk is a unique networking platform exclusively catering to the entertainment industry.

“For those who are still struggling with their entertainment journey or aspires to pursue their talent professionally, EntNetwrk is a unique platform in the industry. We aim at providing equal and better opportunities to everyone. It also offers great opportunities and features to businesses in and around entertainment willing to expand,” adds co-founder of EntNetwrk, Harshit Malhotra.

EntNetwrk is currently thriving with a great user base and positive word of mouth from its users including celebrities and production houses. One can start pursuing their dream career simply by logging in to the networking platform available at Google Play and App Store for free.

