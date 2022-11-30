Social Beat bags Sanfe's social media marketing mandate

The partnership will bolster Sanfe’s social media campaigns across brand and product categories and help widen its reach to ensure strong positioning and greater visibility, the company said

Social Beat has been appointed as the social media marketing agency for Sanfe, a women grooming brand.

The partnership will bolster Sanfe’s social media campaigns across brand and product categories and help widen its reach to ensure strong positioning and greater visibility among its target audience. Social Beat will also manage Sanfe’s social media content and strategy.

Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat said, " We are excited to partner with Sanfe and look forward to making significant contributions towards strengthening its online presence by highlighting the smart and interesting side of the brand on the journey to revolutionizing feminine hygiene and period care. With a young and agile team and lakhs of consumers trusting the brand, the scope is massive. We are looking forward to combining Social Beat and D2Scale's capabilities around media, creative & technology to drive scale and profitability"

“We are happy to onboard Social beat as our social media marketing agency for Sanfe. We are a young brand, and we would need guidance for our brand and its communication. With their deep experience and strong hold in the digital ecosystem, I am certain that we will achieve a productive communication strategy with the right audience and together strengthen our engagement in spreading awareness about women grooming needs in a right and effective manner,” affirmed Archit Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Sanfe.

