Snapchat's unique audience cannot be reached on other platforms: Survey

A global survey conducted by camera company Snap has revealed that Snapchat's daily audience is unique and, in many cases, exclusive to the platform. The survey concluded that Snapchat’s growing audience is not easily reached on other platforms.

Over the course of 2021, Snap's GlobalWebIndex (GWI) surveyed tens of thousands of Snapchatters to compare Snapchat’s unique daily audience vs. other social platforms. In India, the survey was conducted in 2021 with a sample size of 13,284 Snapchatters aged 16-64 (including 6,875 aged 16-24) who use the platform daily.



As per the key findings of the survey for the Indian market, 64% of daily Snapchatters age 16+ do not use Twitter every day. Further, 39% of daily Snapchatters age 16+ do not use Facebook every day. It also held that 23% of daily Snapchatters age 16+ do not use YouTube every day.





The result for 16-24 year-olds is even more interesting. According to the survey, 70% of daily Snapchatters in this age group do not use Twitter every day. The number of Snapchatters who don't use Facebook every day is 53% while 21% of daily Snapchatters do not use YouTube every day.

India is the first and only market where Snapchat has distribution partnerships with all the top android OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), to reach over 100 million devices in India.

