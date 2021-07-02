SMC Group launches India operations with El Sol Strategic Consultants

The SMC Group has launched its operation in India in a strategic partnership with El Sol Strategic Consultants (ESSC), a full-service brand consultancy company led by Elisha Saigal.

Through this venture, The SMC Group that services a gamut of leading brands such as Coca-Cola, Uniliver, Cartier, Yoox, and many more, aims to unite companies and talent together in India and establish brands via engrossing avenues of sonic marketing, gaming, and e-sports.

The association will enable The SMC Group to lay the groundwork for its initiatives in India whilst also providing ESSC clients access to a global network of artists and talent. To kick start its operations in India, an introductory workshop on the latest trends and the various marketing, branding, engagement opportunities that can be leveraged by brands, and agencies through the medium of gaming and e-sports will be hosted on June 30th, 2021 at 5:00 pm IST.

The two-hour session will be conducted by Nick Smith and Romain Tixier, Directors at SMC Gaming who bring with them a plethora of experience in the global gaming and e-sports space.

Maurice Hamilton, CEO, The SMC Group said, “We are forging an exciting partnership through this unison as SMC India – one that is essential to local industries to create valuable opportunities for brands from across sectors. With El Sol Strategic Consultants’ strong foundation and network in PR, social media marketing along with influence and celebrity outreach, SMC India will explore modern marketing via gaming, sonic, and e-sports. The workshop with El Sol Strategic Consultants is first of many initiatives to strengthen our talent and our presence not only locally but also globally and we look forward to what the association has in store for us.”

Speaking on the partnership, Elisha Saigal, Founder & CEO, El Sol Strategic Consultants said, “We are elated to be partnering with the SMC group in a long-term association as SMC India. With the newly-formed SMC India, we are now adding a new vertical to our existing business. Keeping in mind consistently evolving modern marketing trends, SMC India will introduce Indian brands to exciting facets of sonic, gaming & e-sports marketing and provide brands in India, access to talent from across 16 countries."

In a first of many joint initiatives, the brands bring a digital workshop for brand managers, PRs, and agencies that will focus on gaming marketing strategies and shed light on the vast and unexplored potential of the gaming marketing industry.

The speakers, Nick Smith and Romain Tixier of SMC Gaming (a division of SMC Group) have experience that encompasses 15 years in the industry. They will be discussing the key players and their roles in the Gaming and Esports industry, challenges related to the Talents and Rights Procurement process along with the effective management and leverage of gaming assets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)