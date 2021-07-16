Slang Labs secures funding from Google assistant programme and others

Slang Labs becomes one of the first players in the In-App Voice Assistant space globally to be backed by Google, say media reports.

In-app voice assistant company Slang Labs has secured funding from the Google Assistant Investments programme, according to media reports. It has also reportedly got funds from 100x Entrepreneurs, Velu Murugan, Thomas George and their existing investor Endiya Partners.

With this, Slang Labs has become one of the first players in the In-App Voice Assistant space globally to be backed by Google.

Media reports quoted Slang Labs Founder Kumar Rangajan as saying that the funding will be used by the company to “scale operations and sales and marketing efforts.”

The company is also eying overseas foray by this year-end, he reportedly said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)