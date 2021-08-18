Siddhant Chaturvedi roped in for iQOO 7 Monster Orange launch

The content arm of Omnicom Media Group will oversee the strategy and execution of the brand's influencer marketing campaign

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO partnered with OMG Content to launch iQOO 7 Monster Orange. OMG Content, the content arm of Omnicom Media Group, will oversee the strategy and execution of an innovative influencer marketing campaign for this marquee brand's digital platforms and touchpoints.

iQOO 7 Monster Orange smartphone, one of the most powerful devices in the segment, is powered by Snapdragon 870 5G, 66W FlashCharge, and a 48MP OIS Triple Rear primary camera. Infused with best-in-class specifications, iQOO 7 promises monster performance. For the launch of the new Monster Orange variant, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi showcase the iQOO 7 in a way that LIT up the screens.

Gagan Arora, Chief Marketing Officer at iQOO, said, "iQOO 7 has been created to deliver a unique experience to young and technology-savvy consumers. After the overwhelming response for iQOO 7 in India, we decided to delight our customers with an all-new Monster Orange colour variant. The entire design process for this variant is guided by the evolving need of the consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance and unique design aesthetics.", said Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO.

Shailja Saraswati Varghese, Chief Content Officer Omnicom Media Group, said, "iQOO always quests to bring out the best of products. Being a challenger brand in the market, it is always important to innovate. For iQOO 7 Monster Orange launch, OMG Content practice found a perfect match to the phone that resonates with the LIT and dual performance by collaborating with leading Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, a true dual performer."

