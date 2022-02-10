ShareChat to acquire MX TakaTak in $600-million deal

The acquisition will help Moj and MX TakaTak to have a combined active user base of over 300 million

Updated: Feb 10, 2022 11:30 AM
ShareChat

ShareChat will be acquiring MX TakaTak in a $600-million deal, media networks have reported.

The acquisition will help Moj and MX TakaTak, a short video platform, to build a combined active user base of over 300 million. MX TakaTak is owned by Times Internet

e4m had reported about the talks in October 2021.

In another recent development, Mohalla Tech, the parent company behind Moj and ShareChat, raised $266 million as part of its Series G round at a valuation of $3.7 billion.

