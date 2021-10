Sharechat is in talks to acquire MX TakaTak: Reports

Short video platform Sharechat is in talks to acquire Times Internet-owned MX TakaTak, some media reports have claimed.

Sharechat runs MX TakaTak’s rival platform Moj.

The reports attribute the news to sources and mention that Sharechat and MX TakaTak did not respond to the queries on the same.

