Saregama inks global licensing deal with social video platform, Triller

Saregama has announced a global music licensing deal with a widely popular short format video platform, Triller. As part of this deal, Saregama will license its entire catalogue to Triller allowing users to create innovative content using the robust music library of over 1,30,000 songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati, amongst many others.

Saregama’s large repository entails a rich collection bejewelled with Bollywood songs, Devotional music, Ghazals, to name a few, in more than 25 languages while featuring classics from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt, Laxmikant Pyarelal or new songs from popular artists like B Praak, Badshah amongst many others.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said, “We are extremely elated to partner with Triller and see content creators across the globe using our music to create such innovative content.”

Bobby Sarnevesht, Chairman and co-owner of Triller added, “Saregama represents the rich diversity of Indian music and we are excited to enter into this important partnership to ensure music publishers are fairly compensated for the legacy they have built over the years. This new agreement reiterates our commitment to supporting publishers in South Asia and around the world as we grow the Triller platform.”

