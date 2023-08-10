‘Our mission centres on transforming the world through digital experiences’

Generative AI has emerged as a catalyst for experience-led growth, revolutionising the way industries approach customer engagement and innovation. This synergy between artificial intelligence and user experience has paved the way for personalised, dynamic interactions that drive business growth while redefining the boundaries of customer-centric strategies.



The imprint of Adobe's contributions on the global stage is undeniable — from pioneering the concept of desktop publishing to trailblazing the expansive domain of visual creativity and imagination, Adobe has been at the forefront of innovation. Adobe’s famed Photoshop is a household name today, synonymous with editing photographs, while its pivotal role in sculpting the landscape of documents and electronic data remains an inventive triumph. Adobe had also spearheaded advancements in the gaming industry and solidified its position as a leader with its cutting-edge MarTech platform. This trajectory continued, and Adobe played a key role in defining the landscape of SaaS. More recently, Adobe introduced innovative concepts like Gen AI and Firefly.

Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India commenced the Adobe India Best of Summit 2023 – Mumbai edition that witnessed some insightful and power-packed speaker sessions and panels. The speakers delved into the evolving prospect of generative AI and its role in fostering experience-led growth.

“40 years of innovation and 25 glorious years in India—I'm super proud of it. The accomplishments embody the driving force behind Adobe—our partnerships, and the dedication of every individual in this country. Reflecting on Adobe's journey, I was just 14 years old during its inception and now, 40 years later, Adobe's essence remains at the heart of this remarkable company. In today's world, more than ever, customers seek to engage with companies that share their ambitious values and principles. Trust is cultivated in those companies that believe in reciprocating trust. This sentiment has been the guiding light for Adobe over the last two years,” affirmed Mohapatra.

She also discussed three key pillars: ‘Adobe for All’ emphasizing diversity, ‘Creativity for All’ underscoring the importance of creativity as a skill, and ‘Technology to Transform’ highlighting the importance of understanding the societal impact of innovations. The talk encompassed how digital integration is reshaping life, content creation's surge, hybrid work models, and the role of AI in enhancing human ingenuity rather than replacing it.

Elaborating on Adobe’s mission, she further shared, “Our mission centres on transforming the world through digital experiences. This transformation isn't restricted to students, end-users, organisations, or governments—it encompasses them all. Our ultimate goal is to revolutionise experiences through digital innovation, a sentiment echoed by the burgeoning discourse around data empowerment. I am grateful to numerous banks, insurance companies, and educational institutions that collaborate with us to adopt digital to change the world of experience for people.”

Mohapatra shared that Adobe initiates experiences with the motive of imagination and idea expression. She further said, “How are these ideas nurtured in organizations? This is where tools aiding imagination and idea creation come in.” She also underlined Adobe’s heavy investment in content in terms of AI and confirms that the brand will continue to do so in the future. She believes that when addressing the challenge of achieving growth in today's world, experience is the defining factor as it parallels customer engagement and activities. “In our pursuit of growth, we consider how we architect and establish the foundational principles to support experience. The initial steps involve generating ideas and offering an environment that encourages innovation. The subsequent phase entails crafting content and data, followed by the imaginative aspects.”

Shedding light on the significance of data, Mohapatra emphasised on its role in generating insights from collected information. She went on to give emphasis to the integration of data architecture and analytics, powering Adobe's product suite, particularly the Adobe Experience Cloud for enhancing customer experiences. It extended to customer engagement, product-led growth, the convergence of product and customer analytics, and the integration of AI, specifically Adobe Sensei, enabling scaling and innovation across their product development framework.

Reflecting on the kind of architecture that Adobe is building, Mohapatra shared some statistics highlighting its impact. “The Real-Time Customer Data Platform (RTCDP) generates around 600 billion predictive insights annually. Approximately 30 million audience activations occur daily, illustrating the depth of touchpoints. This convergence drives the world towards a significant Digital transformation. Amidst these developments, Adobe remains at the forefront, embracing AI and gen AI, ensuring a progressive journey into the Digital future.”

Venu Juvvala, Country Leader - Digital Experience, Adobe India moderated an insightful keynote panel discussion on experience-led growth and the impact of Digital transformation. On the panel were Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda, and Sathish Gopalaiah, President Consulting, Deloitte South Asia. The discussion highlighted the potential of Gen AI in enabling compliance and enhancing customer experiences across industries. The role of Gen AI in aiding complex decision-making and its importance in navigating regulatory frameworks were addressed.

Speaking about generative AI, Juvvala shared, “Gen AI can greatly benefit and transform industries by ensuring compliance, enhancing personalised customer experiences and driving growth. By leveraging technology, we can synthesize vast amounts of data, navigate compliance, and provide valuable insights to both customers and internal stakeholders, ultimately creating a more efficient and customer-centric ecosystem. This aligns with Adobe's perspective that Gen AI acts as a co-pilot, improving our performance without replacing human roles but rather augmenting our intelligence.”

While delivering the keynote address at the summit, Gowthamram Nallan, Manager, Solution Consulting, Adobe discussed Adobe's focus on Experience and Growth, highlighting the importance of personalization, and how Adobe introduced the concept of Adobe Sensei GenAI services that assist in various aspects of marketing, from content creation to campaign planning, leveraging AI's insights and efficiency. The session showcased advancements like Adobe Mix Modeler, Product Manager, and quantum content supply chain solutions, along with a glimpse of Adobe Sensei GenAI's potential to transform marketing strategies.

The summit also saw a fire-side chat between Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, and Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India. They discussed the role of innovation in transforming India into a technologically empowered society. Gupta also highlighted the importance of innovation at scale, addressing diverse languages and needs, and integrating technology to solve complex problems for citizens. And shared insights from his role in BJP's digital campaign, highlighting the power of data analytics and personalized messaging for successful political campaigns.

