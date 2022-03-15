One doesn’t need to be 100% ready to take up an opportunity: Roma Dutta Choubey

Choubey, Director, Digital First Businesses, Google India, writes, "Stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing change has such a positive impact in the long run"

Celebrating the journey and accomplishments of women leaders, exchange4media is running a women's day series to mark their grit and resilience. The special series recognizes the efforts and inspiring journeys of women leaders in building a sustainable future. Today’s series features Roma Dutta Choubey, Director, Digital First Businesses, Google India.

In her message to all the women, Choubey says that one doesn’t need to be 100% ready to take up an opportunity. She further says that stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing change definitely has a positive impact in the long run.

Choubey writes:

One doesn’t need to be 100% ready and have all the relevant experience and qualifications to take a leap into an opportunity. Stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing change has such a positive impact in the long run.

After 10 years in a business role in banking, when I stepped into a strategy role, initially, I struggled. But over time, I developed the confidence that I can be successful in different fields. This experience gave me the courage to make bigger shifts, and I moved from banking to technology.

Now when I look back, I realize that every time I took a calculated risk and tried something altogether new, I have gained so much. And even when the risk didn't pay off immediately, it led to growth. A learner’s mindset will bridge the on-the-job gap, but first, women do need to raise our hands.

