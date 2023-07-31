Now, Disney+ Hotstar mulling limit on password sharing: Reports
The streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users, a news agency has reported
Disney+ Hotstar may be next in enforcing a restriction on device log-ins. According to Reuters, the streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users.
At present, a Disney+ Hotstar user can be logged in on 10 devices with the same subscription ID.
As per reports, the capping process is being tested internally before being rolled out later this year.
Last week, Netflix ended password sharing in India and other markets like Kenya, Indonesia and Croatia after testing it out in countries like the US and Canada.
Google is focused on being invested in all parts of the ad business: Dan Taylor
From AI adoption to cookie deprecation to charges of unfair practices, Dan Taylor, VP of Google’s Ad Business, spoke to e4m on a host of issues during his recent India visit
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 31, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Google is very focused on being invested in “all parts of the ad business” even as the tech giant is engaging with the European Commission “constructively to address competition concerns”, shared Dan Taylor, VP of Google’s Ad Business, during a chat with e4m.
He was responding to a question on how Google was communicating with stakeholders following the EU’s suggestion to divest one part of the ad business.
“Our business will succeed only when our partners succeed. So, we're really focused on our advertising tools. Our business works if advertisers can deliver results, publishers can get successful monetization, and users have a good sense of their privacy, along with being able to access content. Hence, we're very focused on being invested in all parts of this business because it supports an ad-supported web. At the same time, we are constructively engaging with the European Union Commission to address their competition concerns,” the Google executive said as part of a virtual roundtable during his recent India visit.
Taylor was in India to meet the company's clients and industry bodies among others. His visit was significant considering the massive layoffs and several lawsuits against the firm, including the one by digital publishers pending at the Competition Commission of India.
In June this year, the European Commission asked the tech giant to sell off some of its ad business to address concerns that Google was “throttling competition by leveraging its position” as the region's most dominant provider of both ad-buying tools for advertisers and ad-serving tools for publishers”.
Google owns all three sides of digital advertising – Demand Side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Ad Exchange (AdX) – and has hence been charged with a conflict of interests.
The EU’s move came on the heels of similar lawsuits in the US that has come up with a Bill, which proposes companies processing over $20 billion in digital ad transactions will face restrictions on owning multiple parts of the ad ecosystem.
Responding to another question from e4m about the uncertainty in the ad business due to adverse reports, Taylor asserted, “We keep our teams focused on delivering great results for advertisers and differentiated monetization for publishers. We're obviously engaging with the different places where there are regulatory files. We are talking with regulators, we're talking with the press and with our clients.”
Citing the emergence of Tik Tok, Amazon, Connected TV and shift in online viewing habits, Taylor further explained, “It's as competitive and dynamic as it's ever been to operate an ad business. Besides, our tools on the digital advertising side for advertisers and for publishers are interoperable. And most advertisers and publishers do multi-homing.”
“The average large publisher uses six different AdTech providers to help monetize their website. The average large advertiser or agency uses more than three different buying platforms and not only do they use these platforms they use them at a per-impression level. And so, millions of times, if not billions of times a day, we're competing to win an impression,” he noted, defending the charge of conflict of interest.
Noting that India has been one of the cornerstone markets for Google, Taylor said the country has seen tremendous adoption of AI-powered tools, particularly analytical and predictive AI that delivers massive success in ad campaigns.
He further noted, “Google has had a longstanding commitment to the success of India's digital transformation, and we're excited about continuing to partner in its trajectory of becoming a $10 trillion economy. A tremendous opportunity continues to be right here in India.”
Privacy Sandbox to replace Cookie in FY24
Taylor stated that Privacy Sandbox API will replace third-party cookies in the “second half of 2024”. Deadlines for cookie deprecation have been extended several times in the past.
According to him, Sandbox may help in a “minor decrease” in both advertising spend and effectiveness of ads but still deliver "amazing marketing results" at a higher privacy level for consumers. He said that the testing on API is still on.
According to Taylor, a recent survey of 16,500 individuals from 11 different markets revealed that 70 per cent of those consumers would stop engaging with a brand in response to a data breach.
Google Product Studio
Creating lifestyle images can be expensive and time-consuming. The tech firm has come up with "Google Product Studio" that can create plenty of images for a product portfolio, Taylor announced. Merchants who provide multiple images for products see up to a 76 per cent increase in impressions and a 32 per cent increase in clicks, he said.
AI for Better Advertising
Speaking about new AI-powered products in the company portfolio such as Gmail’s “Help Me Write”, Bard, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor, Taylor said, “AI helps in finding patterns and connections in the information in the blink of an eye. For instance, AI can suggest the most eco-friendly route from Google Maps to enhance the impact of advertising.”
“AI is an essential tool for marketers as customer journeys are becoming increasingly complex, especially in India which has a diversity of languages and geography-specific requirements,” he said, adding that advertisers such as Myntra, Samsung, HDFC and Titan are already using AI tools for marketing.
AI can help drive 18 per cent more conversions at a similar cost per acquisition, he claimed.
Elon Musk offers hefty discount on X (Twitter) ad prices, but there's a condition
Failing to meet the minimum spends threshold could cost advertisers their verified status
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:43 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has offered discounts to advertisers in a bid to bring them back on X or erstwhile Twitter. But the offer comes with a catch. If the advertisers don’t meet the minimum spends threshold, it could cost them their verified status.
The microblogging platform, has seen an advertiser exodus since Musk took over and dipping ad revenues.
The platform will offer up to 50% in discounts on video ads that show on the “explore” page where trending topics and news appear.
The minimum ad spends for advertisers to avail themselves of the discount and to keep their verified status is $1,000 on ads in the previous 30 days.
Recovery in revenues: Big Tech shines, ad world upbeat
With an increasing number of businesses adapting to digital transformation and AI, there will be an uptick in ad spends, assert industry heads
By Shantanu David and Nilanjana Basu | Jul 28, 2023 8:46 AM | 6 min read
The advertising world seems set for a positive comeback as big tech results this quarter show signs of recovery after the muted ad revenue growth last year. The industry is starting to look towards an increase in ad spending compared to last year, pointing to better results for the coming months.
After major economic downturns, a global slowdown in tech companies, layoffs on a large scale and other cost-saving measures, big tech seems to be finally recovering, and the advertising world is definitely pumping up the money to boost their growth. This growth is being supported by massive investments in AI, which were revealed last quarter.
Meta recorded a 32% growth in its ad impressions YOY compared to 15% growth last year. “We’re focused on improving monetization efficiency of products that monetize at lower rates today, like Reels and our messaging services; and, more broadly, driving measurable performance and returns for our advertisers.
On Reels, we are making good progress on monetization, with more than 3/4 of our advertisers now using Reels ads. We remain focused on further reducing the Reels revenue headwind and narrowing the monetization efficiency gap with our more mature surfaces,” said Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, said during the post-earnings call.
Alphabet also saw a rise in advertising revenue. Philipp Schindler, SVP and CBO, Google said, “In Google Advertising, Search & Other revenues grew 5% year-on-year, led by solid growth in the Retail vertical. In YouTube Ads, revenues were up 4% year-on-year, driven by growth in brand, followed by direct response, reflecting further stabilization in advertiser spend.”
Signs of good times
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India says recovery in the advertising economy is highly promising and sustainable. “With businesses adapting to the new normal and digital transformation accelerating, advertising demand will continue to grow. Consequently, we can expect revenues to further increase for both Alphabet and Meta.”
Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst talks about Meta and its performance in the Indian market. “Meta platforms have an amazing reach in the Indian market and hence a regular component of their media mix notwithstanding other choices in the market. Also, the presence of a large number of influencers on Meta platforms (particularly Instagram) contributes to brands in categories like beauty, personal care and fashion choosing to direct their ad spends here.”
“Given the share of attention that digital media is getting from consumers today, we expect an uptick in ad spends on Meta as well as other popular media platforms,” Ramachandra adds.
Speaking about the expectations from digital advertising in the coming future, Nitin Menon, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, NV Capital, opines that recovery is expected to be strong. “Alphabet and Meta both control a large majority of the digital advertising revenues through their various platforms like Search, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Digital advertising revenues will be slightly subdued, but their recovery has been strong and digital advertising continues to be the dominant theme globally and usurping broadcast advertising. This can be seen with companies like Disney where they are also making a shift from their legacy broadcasting business and focusing on streaming. Digital advertising will continue to grow from strength to strength with minor blips in between.”
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, believes brands are back to spending after Covid and the recessionary situation in 2022. “APAC and MENA markets continue to be strong and robust. And NAM seems to be bouncing back from recession as well. Besides, during the past 12 months, there has been major restructuring and manpower reduction, making these tech companies leaner. All this has resulted in revenue and profit growth.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital attributes Meta’s healthy ad growth of 12% YoY (highest since Q4FY21) to the support from the commerce vertical, which has increased ad budgets. “This is yet another sign of healthy digital advertising recovery in the developed markets, which augurs well for Affle (35% exposure to developed markets).”
AI AIding advertising growth
Both these companies also saw AI as a major boost to their ad revenues. Meta and Alphabet both have used this tool to monetize their platforms, and it seems to be working out well for them.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said during the earnings call that beyond Reels, AI is driving results across their monetization tools through automated ads products, which is called Meta Advantage. “Almost all our advertisers are using at least one of our AI-driven products. We've also deployed Meta Lattice, a new model architecture that learns to predict an ad's performance across a variety of datasets and optimization goals,” he said during the conference call this quarter.
Talking about Alphabet being a pioneer in AI solutions, Schindler of Google said, “It’s worth reiterating that while generative AI is now supercharging new and existing Ads products with tons of potential ahead, AI has been at the core of our Ads business for years. In fact, today, nearly 80% of advertisers already use at least one AI-powered Search Ads product.”
Experts believe AI is definitely a key factor for the growth these big tech companies are seeing. Taurani says most of the tech giants – Google/Meta are adopting AI-led products for driving ad spends efficiency. “AI tech could be the next big thing within programmatic advertising for driving higher ROI/conversions, it will be very important for peers in this space to adopt this technology.”
As for Menon, the industry is definitely smitten by the workings of AI and big tech will see further growth due to this technology. “The number of AI tools and platforms are just increasing by the day. The fact that ChatGPT reached 100 mn subscribers within 2 months of the launch just showcases the potential and opportunity for AI to expand. Today Google has Bard and Meta’s LLaMA, though still nascent, the opportunity for AI adding credence to their existing platforms and creating new platforms on the advertising side will surely increase in the future.”
Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest, Rediffusion Group sheds light on how generative AI products by these big tech companies can be used by advertisers as well to market their brands. “Generative AI will help a lot of companies, small companies, as well as some large companies in increasing the number of creative that they could probably make, which will then result in a higher amount of media spend. One more thing Generative AI brings to the table is some small advertisers who are currently not spending a lot may start spending because now good creatives can be done with generative AI, that's another way to look at it.”
Jasani believes that AI is definitely a game-changer for big tech companies. “Through AI-powered algorithms, tech companies can enhance ad targeting, improve user experience, and efficiently manage resources, leading to cost efficiencies and higher returns on investment. AI's continuous advancements will only amplify its impact on tech companies' financial performance in the future.”
Time will tell how this tool will transform the technology space and if next year's quarterlies will reflect the effect of AI on their revenues and their potential growth.
Lanka Premier League onboards skyfair.news as title sponsor
The sports website will provide real-time scores, match highlights, analytics and expert opinions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 11:50 AM | 2 min read
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 has roped in skyfair.news as title sponsor for its fourth edition. The T20 franchisee-based league will now be named as skyfair.news Lanka Premier League.
skyfair.news is a one-stop destination for sports coverages. An in-depth news analysis of multiple cricket leagues including insightful analysis, expert opinions, and match highlights are featured on the website to help the readers gain a deeper understanding of the games and players.
“I am excited about this wonderful journey and celebrating cricketing spirit of Sri Lanka. Together, we aim to achieve great things especially bringing to the fore the excitement of the game and creating unforgettable moments for the fans. With SkyFair strong readership and LPL’s strong growth opportunities coming together, there are no limits to what we can achieve!” commented Managing Director of SkyFair, Ian Michael Viner.
As part of the title sponsorship deliverables, the naming rights, visibility of the logo on the centre of the jersey and player-exclusive interviews will be given to skyfair.news during the ongoing edition of the league.
“We are proud to have skyfair.news as the title sponsor for LPL 2023. While we provide live action, skyfair.news will ensure the fans get to witness in depth analysis of every game played during the tournament. This collaboration will only help in promotion of sports, cricket in particular, not only in Sri Lanka but also India and other parts of the sub-continent region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
Meta posts $31.5 bn as ad rev in Q2
Revenue stood at $32 billion, growing 11% YoY
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 9:44 AM | 2 min read
Meta profits shot up 16% with $7.7 billion in the second quarter said the tech giant as it released its earnings report today. Revenue saw an uptick of 11%, standing at $32 billion.
In Q2, Meta’s ad impressions delivered across its Family of Apps increased by 34% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16% year-over-year.
Meta's ad revenue stands at $31.5 billion in Q2 compared to $28.2 billion in the same quarter last financial year.
DAP was 3.07 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 7% year-over-year. MAP was 3.88 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 6% year-over-year. DAUs were 2.06 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 5% year-over-year. MAUs were 3.03 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
Total costs and expenses were $22.61 billion, an increase of 10% year-over-year. This includes accrued legal expenses of $1.87 billion and restructuring charges of $780 million in the second quarter of 2023.
The year also saw a large lay offs at Meta with the headcount standing at 71,469 as of June 30, 2023, with a 14% decrease in workforce year-over-year. “Approximately half of the employees impacted by the 2023 layoffs are included in our reported headcount as of June 30, 2023,” said the company.
"We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.
How did Gaana & MX Player go off pitch despite hefty investments?
Monetisation woes, rapidly changing market dynamics and threats from more competitive players are some reasons why the platforms have been struggling, say experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 27, 2023 9:23 AM | 7 min read
India’s oldest music streaming company Gaana is leaving no stone unturned to keep itself afloat.
A thriving music app until a few years ago, Times Internet Ltd-owned Gaana is currently dealing with losses, unpaid dues and an unsuccessful search for investors so far.
A possible acquisition by Bharti Airtel, which owns a competing app Wynk Music, last year rekindled its hope for some time, but the deal fell through. Airtel reportedly offered $12.6 million or about Rs 100 crore, a steep devaluation of 2.5% compared to its $580 million valuation in 2021. A search for investors is still on, sources said.
Gaana was the top music streamer with 30 percent share of streams in India’s music and audio streaming market in 2020, as per a report by Kantar and VTON.
Now, Spotify, which entered the Indian market in 2019, leads the market with a 26 per cent share of streams (ahead of Reliance's Gaana, JioSaavn, Airtel's Wynk, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, etc.), according to a Redseer report in 2023.
Revenue, losses and fundings
Gaana amassed much of its audience in less-populated tier-II, tier-III and tier-IV cities, which the platform has keenly targeted with a combination of tiered pricing, regional Indian language content and user-friendly features such as voice-based search. It also launched a short video platform HotShots in mid-2020, following the ban on TikTok in India.
The digital music platform has raised over $242 million to date, including $40 million from Tencent Holdings in June 2021, as per Tracxn estimates. Tencent, a Chinese firm, had initially acquired a stake in Gaana via a $115m investment in the company in Feb 2018 which went up to 34.4% following the June 2021 funding.
The parent company Gamma Ganna Ltd reported Rs 126 Cr ( Approx $16 million) of annual revenue along with losses to the tune of Rs 316 Cr (Approx $35 million), as per its FY22 filings with the Registrar of Companies, obtained from Tofler. In FY21, losses were in the range of Rs 335 Cr.
Advertisement and promotional cost in FY22, one of the major expenditures, touched Rs 118 Cr even as it contracted by 24.5%.
According to the company’s LinkedIn page, it had 150 million monthly active users (MAUs). Sources said, “The company’s revenues didn’t keep pace with the rise in MAUs. While the number of paid subscriptions grew more than two-fold in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, they accounted for a little over a third of the total income.”
“It had gone behind a paywall after the setback. However, the move is not paying the dividends it expected, as revenues, flat for the past three years previously, have remained at virtually the same level in FY22 also,” a top ad executive said.
The company has lost a few key executives over the past couple of years. While the CEO of Gaana, Prashan Agarwal, who held the post for five years, stepped down in March 2021, Director Joy Basu and Po Shu Yeung resigned in June and Sep 2022. Another director Mitesh Sampat retired in Sep 2021 without any extension.
Times Internet didn’t respond to e4m queries with regard to Gaana’s devaluation and losses.
“As of FY22, the Company’s net worth is fully eroded. These events and conditions indicate a material uncertainty related to the going concern of the Company. The Company has already taken various measures aimed at improving the financial condition of
the Company, inter-alia, proposed sale of Gaana business undertaking as a going concern on slump sale basis on a debt-free and cash-free Basis,” the company stated in its financial statement.
“The Company has undertaken various cost savings initiatives to conserve cash, which includes a complete restructuring of business i.e. moving from an advertisement-based model of revenue to a subscription-based model, re-negotiation of the terms of the agreement with all the labels, etc. Further, the Company has also signed an agreement from its Holding Company Times Internet Limited of 7,500 lakhs for subscription of optionally convertible debentures Series B1,” it further noted.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult for audio streamers to monetise their service mainly due to the rise of other digital platforms such as ecommerce and short videos. In terms of subscription, OTTA can do little as consumers are not ready to pay. A large number of consumers prefer free audio service such as YouTube AvoD, Airtel Wynk and Amazon Music which comes free with Amazon Prime membership. Subscription fee can’t go down further as platforms have to spend a lot on royalties. Perhaps that’s why Gaana could not scale up its subscription and ad revenue,” says analyst Karan Taurani.
A top executive of a global media agency said, “User preferences and consumption habits evolve rapidly, demanding constant innovation and personalized content curation. If you fail to address changing market dynamics, your growth would be hindered.”
MX Player
The video streaming platform MX Player was initially developed by Karan Bedi in 2011. Bedi is currently the CEO of the firm.
It was acquired by Times Internet Limited (TIL) in 2018 for about $140 million. Following the acquisition, MX Player raised $110 million in its Series A round from Tencent at a valuation of over $500 million, as per Tracxn.
MX Player saw significant growth in recent years, with its popularity driven by a wide range of video formats, reliability on low-cost Android smartphones, and original content offerings. It also allows its users access to live cable TV channels and news channels at no charge.
“At that point, it had an edge over its competitors as it already had a large customer base, more than double that of premium streaming services. As an A-VOD service, MX Player was able to thrive among young audiences who were keen on viewing video content on mobile phones without shelling out large subscription fees.” experts told e4m.
However, it started losing ground to other players such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix who invested heavily in their content and at the same time launched cheaper plans to woo the Indian audience. Macroeconomic headwinds that impacted digital advertising globally in FY22 came as a further blow to the Indian OTT player.
Company’s annual losses mounted to $70 million (approx Rs 500 Cr) over the operating revenue of $36 million and expenses touched a whopping $134 million (Rs 1,000 Cr) in 2022, as per company financials, reported by Inc42. “This suggests close to Rs 4,500 Cr have been spent in three years, yet the business went from bad to worse,” an expert said.
Like Gaana, MXP also saw exits of key people over the last few months such as COO Nikhil Gandhi and Senior Director and Head of Strategic Partnerships Aditya Jhamb.
The streaming service was put on block by TIL early this year. As per latest Comscore rankings, JioCinema’s reach has touched 29.2% compared to 22 % of MXP as they occupy the top 2 and 3 positions with YouTube being number 1.
“MX Player was an aggregator of a large variety of players, including news players but its valuation dipped due to a range of reasons. First, MX Takatak lost steam when Instagram picked up in India. It could not scale up its AVoD business the way it was supposed to. Then, other aggregators like YouTube expanded their reach. The surge of JioCinema, which offered content free of cost and later streamed IPL as well, caused a big blow to MX Player,” Taurani points out.
According to a recent ET report, MX Player has signed a content deal with DistroTV for an in-app integration. DistroTV offers more than 270 channels worldwide and 180 in India. The development raises hope that MX Player would regain its market position.
An email sent to Bedi and Times Internet received no response.
No money spent on influencers to market schemes: Govt tells Parliament
The government said that it had deployed four influencer marketing agencies to spread information about its schemes to the public
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 8:35 AM | 1 min read
The government deployed four influencer marketing agencies to spread information about its various schemes to the public, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.
Thakur also added that it has been done through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and that no money was spent so far on the exercise.
The minister was responding to a query by Congress MP Manish Tewari on whether the government has collaborated with social media influencers.
Media reports quoting Thakur said that the four agencies were empanelled using the citizen engagement platform MyGov.
Tewari reportedly sought out the information on the basis of a tender filed in March titled “Request for empanelment with MyGov.” He also wanted to know the cost of the entire exercise.
Thakur informed that the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) under the I&B Ministry undertakes campaigns related to publicity or awareness generation on government programmes and scheme. “For this purpose, CBC has in place transparent policy guidelines for empanelment of media/agencies and release of advertisements and other promotions on media platforms, including digital media/social media,” he reportedly said.
e4m reported about questions being raised on the government collaborating with influencers late last month.
