NODWIN Gaming to invest in gaming accessories brand Wings

The acquisition will focus on creating and retailing gaming and esports accessories, which will help in building NODWIN’s presence in D2C

NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited, has announced a strategic investment in Wings Lifestyle, a gaming accessories brand that designs and deals in high-quality and affordable gaming audio gear.

Through this association, NODWIN aims to scale up and strengthen its retail presence and accelerate its direct-to-consumer approach for the gaming and esports audiences in India.

As part of this investment, the plan will be to roll out custom series of gaming headphones themed around popular Indian gaming and esports talents and influencers under NODWIN Gaming’s umbrella and popular esports organizations in the country.

“Strategic investments like these enable us to achieve our vision of creating successful multi-dimensional gaming and esports strategy. We believe that Wings Lifestyle and NODWIN Gaming share multiple synergies; be it our influencers, our tournament IPs sponsorship, or our gamer community businesses. This investment will hopefully fill in the gap created by the huge demand for customised earbuds and headphones among the gaming and esports community. It will further solidify the brand NODWIN in our target audience post our recent acquisitions. We are delighted to bring Wings into the NODWIN Gaming ecosystem and look forward to together amping up the esports sector in India and across the world,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

“We feel very excited and honoured to partner with NODWIN Gaming in our mission towards creating quality gaming products for India's youth. We built the company completely bootstrapped for the last 3 years and have successfully brought it to where it is today. We now feel it is the right time to get external funding and grow Wings to become a global gaming brand. NODWIN Gaming and Wings share a common vision of supporting and growing the gaming community and we couldn't have asked for a better partner in this journey,” said Nishit Sharma and Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-founders Wings Lifestyle.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)