Netflix plans foray into games; hires former FB executive as gaming VP

With the plan to move beyond its streaming business, Netflix is reportedly planning to expand into the gaming sector. In line with the strategy, the streaming giant has hired Mike Verdu, who was most recently a Facebook Vice President, of game development, according to media reports. Verdu will report to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters.

Verdu has been working in the gaming sector since 1990.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s foray into gaming is being seen as an attempt by the streaming giant to capture more subscribers to compete with the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV+.

