Netflix plans foray into games; hires former FB executive as gaming VP

Streaming giant hires Mike Verdu

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 1:30 PM
netflix

With the plan to move beyond its streaming business, Netflix is reportedly planning to expand into the gaming sector. In line with the strategy, the streaming giant has hired Mike Verdu, who was most recently a Facebook Vice President, of game development, according to media reports. Verdu will report to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters.

Verdu has been working in the gaming sector since 1990.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s foray into gaming is being seen as an attempt by the streaming giant to capture more subscribers to compete with the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Gaming Netflix Facebook Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
SportsKeeda

With sports legends & journalists on panel, Sportskeeda gears up for Tokyo Olympics 2020
2 hours ago

Inshorts

Inshorts raises fresh funding of $60 mn from Vy Capital, existing investors
2 hours ago

SPNI

Sony inks content partnerships with Twitter, FB for India's overseas tours of SL, Eng
4 hours ago