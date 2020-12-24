Movies, banking, pandemic & Sushant Singh Rajput among most-read topics in 2020: Taboola

Taboola today released Taboola Readership Study insights revealing the most read topics by Indian digital readers in the year 2020. There were plenty of headlines from news, to entertainment and politics that readers engaged with. The study took a deep dive into the data and highlighted the country’s most read topics. The data shared in percentage indicated traffic from Jan 1, 2020 to Dec 1, 2020.

As the final pages turn on the chapter of 2020, Taboola study took a moment to reflect on the most read topics this year. Across regions, people clicked and consumed entertainment, general news, and political content – these were a key standout topic that garnered a great deal of attention. Surprisingly, COVID and disease-related topics were not in the top three searches or most read.

In India, readers read up on the news stories impacting them locally. Following are the news topics that garnered maximum engagement.

Entertainment (Movies & TV) was at the top of the list with 20% online readers engaged, it was followed by consumer electronics content (Apple, Samsung, One plus) at second spot with 15% readers, 3rd most read topic was investment and banking with 15% people reading about it. Due to COVID 19 pandemic, people widely read COVID and disease-related news topics this year however it was not the top read subject as 14% people read about it. Cricket, Indo-China relations (politics) & Sushant Singh Rajput saw a cumulative readership of 13%, 12% & 11% respectively.

Data from Taboola newsroom identifies topics and news categories which have seen an increase in page view traffic for the past eleven months. This data comes from the wide network of news publishers Taboola works within various regions in India. Advertisers looking to raise their brand awareness and increase revenue and traffic can use the Taboola Trends site data to monitor what topics, keywords, and creatives are most effective at any given moment.