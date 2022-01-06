MIB grants registration to Media9 Digital Media Federation as SRB under IT Rules

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has granted registration to Navi Mumbai-based Media9 Digital Media Federation as a Self-Regulatory Body (SRB) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Chetan R Satta is the national president of the federation.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to communication dated 1st October 2021 from Media9 Digital Media Federation on the above-mentioned subject and to convey the approval of the competent authority in the Ministry for registration of “Media9 Digital Media Federation” (MDMF) as a Level II Self Regulatory Body for publishers of news and current affairs content as per rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021," the MIB said in a communication to the federation.



The ministry further stated that Media9 Digital Media Federation will have to perform functions laid down in the sub rules (4) and (5) of rule 12 for the purpose of redressing grievances related to Code of Ethics under the Rules. The body shall also ensure that the member publishers have agreed to adhere to the provisions of the Rules, including furnishing of the requisite information under rule 18 of the Rules. Further, any change in the composition of the body and/or the membership of the publishers shall be informed to the Ministry as soon as such change takes place.



The composition of Media9 Digital Media Federation on the date of registration is as under:

1) Ashok J. Jha, Media Expert and Editor-In-Chief, Lok News - Chairperson

2) Kamdeo T. Khandekar, Retired Former Chief Law Officer, Mumbai Port Trust - Member (Legal Adviser)

3) Irshad R. Shaikh, Advocate High Court and S.E.0 Govt of Maharashtra - Member

4) Chetan R. Satta, National President, Media 9 Digital Media Federation - Member

5) Harshal K. Bhadane, Media Expert and Sr. Correspondent, TV9 Marathi - Member

6) Govind L. Pal, Media Expert and Sr. Correspondent, News Nation - Member



In October, the MIB had granted registration to Indian Digital Publishers Content Grievance Council (IDPCGC) as an SRB under IT Rules 2021. The IDPCGC has been formed by Kerala-based Confederation of Online Media India (COMI).



As many as 24 News Portals/Digital Platforms were associated with IDPCGC. These include expresskerala.com, keralaonlinenews.com, bignewslive.com, sathyamonline.com, kasargodvartha.com, kvartha.com, truevisionnews.com, gramajyothi.com, Vyganews.com, marunadanmalayalee.com, eastcoastdaily.in, azhimukham.com, malayalivartha.com, metromatinee.com, financialviews.in, www.marunadantv.com, malayalilife.com, Evartha.in, britishmalayali.co.uk, Moviemax.in, Nexttv.in, localglob.com, bignewskerala.com, and Sharepost.media.



Apart from Media9 Digital Media Federation and IDPCGC, the MIB has granted registrations to Confederation of Online Media (India) - Indian Digital Publishers Content Grievance Council (SRB for News Publishers), WJAI- Web Journalists Standards Authority (SRB for News Publishers), NBF- Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority (SRB for News Publishers), and IAMAI- Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (SRB for OTT Platforms).



The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) have challenged the provisions of IT Rules 2021 before the Madras and Kerala High Courts respectively. The Madras HC had recently directed the government not to take coercive action against IBDF members. The Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to NBDA members from coercive action by the MIB.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)