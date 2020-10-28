ME TV unveils multilingual OTT plus platform ME World

ME TV, an Indo-Australian broadcasting company, unveiling a multi-lingual Over- the Top (OTT) Plus platform called ME World. The new platform is envisioned to be a one-stop solution for entertainment and business needs and will cater to Australia and South Asian regions. The app will be available from 18th October across the globe. It is available on Android, IOS and even on Smart TV’s

The highlight of the novel application is its hyperlocal reach wherein viewers can not only watch Entertainment, news, movies, or listen to podcasts; they can also book tickets via ME World for events to be held in their locality or neighbourhood and watch events live from home. ME World even allows viewers to showcase their talent and upload their content on the platform. It will be showcased after meeting ME World standard criteria.

"I am delighted to release MEWorld for download for netizens. It is our signature offering that instantly connects communities in and around the world irrespective of the geographical barriers. The application will provide wholesome and varied content ranging from entertainment, events information, movies, local news, business, web series, podcasts among others. Moreover, its interactive interface even allows the viewers to create and upload their content for wide accessibility and engagement. It’s a one shop stop for every app lover, it will also advertise local business & viewers can avail coupons and offers of fav restaurants, spa, movie tickets etc. The release of ME World reaffirms our commitment to curate outstanding content inline with our viewers’ preferences,” said Sri Hari Kommineni, CEO & Founder, ME World. MEworld programme category ranges from Movies, Events, web series, celebrity talk show, Multiple Talent shows and many more.

You can logo on to www.meworldet.com for more information and available on Google play store now, iOS will be soon out.