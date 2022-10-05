LS Digital onboards F1Studioz

LS Digital has added F1Studioz—an experience design and product strategy firm—to its fold. This merger will bolster and enable LS Digital’s range of services to provide marketers with integrated solutions that will help them through their digital marketing transformation journey.



F1Studioz brings expertise in UI/UX and design capabilities to the mix with a focus on international markets. F1Studioz counts The Home Depot, Carnegie Mellon University, Deutsche Telekom, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra etc. amongst its customers. Speaking about the development, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital said, “We want to establish ourselves as the global leader in digital marketing transformation with capabilities across Media, UI/UX, Creative & Communication, CX (MarTech), Data & Insights, and Tech Innovations. F1Studioz aligns perfectly with our growth ambition in this regard. The co-founders, Santosh and Dhayan, are seasoned thought leaders in their space and I look forward to working with them on upcoming projects.”



Santosh Shukla, CEO & Co-founder and Dhayan Kumar, Co-founder & Chief Designer will now be part of the wider leadership at LS Digital, they will continue to be at the helm of F1Studioz. “I am excited about F1’s future with LS Digital. With the combined forces, we are in a position to deliver an integrated and comprehensive Digital Marketing Transformation journey to our customers together. This also opens up the conversations with large enterprises where they wish to work with one partner instead of multiple fragmented solution partners.” said Santosh Shukla. In continuation to this conversation, Dhayan Kumar, said, “This integration provides us the opportunity to solve much larger business use cases and problems. The customers across the globe are looking at integrated solutions to reach out to their customers and with LS Digital we would be able to address that need.”



With this move, LS Digital continues to move forward to achieve its goal to provide an entire bouquet of services needed for digital transformation under one roof. In July 2022, LS Digital added CX capabilities to its list of offerings by onboarding Langoor Digital. F1Studioz will further the company’s capabilities in the UI/UX & strategy space while giving it a foothold in overseas markets, specially in the North America market.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)