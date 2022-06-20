Loco & Glance to be streaming partners for NODWIN Gaming's BGMI Master Series Tournament

NODWIN Gaming's upcoming mega BGMI Master Series Tournament is set to go live from June 24, 2022. NODWIN Gaming, an esports company, has onboarded India’s game streaming and esports platform, Loco and the android lock-screen platform Glance as its digital streaming partner for the mega event that is set to change the way esports is perceived in India.

Loco has organized over 32 BGMI tournaments since its launch, witnessing a steady rise in its live viewership numbers.

Commenting on the association, Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, said, “We are very excited to partner with NODWIN Gaming once again after our landmark NODWIN Loco All Stars Invitational in April which saw the highest concurrent viewership for any esports tournament on an Indian game streaming platform. NODWIN is looking to take things to the next level with the BGMI Master Series and there’s no better home for it than India’s largest game streaming platform, Loco. Being the Indian gaming community’s town square, we expect a majority of viewership for this tournament to occur on Loco and we look forward to delighting our users with yet another high quality event experience.”

“We are very excited about this never-before-attempted televised esports event. We’re making sure the tournament can be accessed across platforms be it television or the digital medium. You can watch it on Star Sports 2, and we’ve also tied up with Loco and Glance Live for further digital access. Through these partnerships, we want to amplify the biggest event in the esports calendar this year! Both these brands will give access to advertisers associated with the tournament an extended consumer base while letting us promote a 360-degree outreach to both the digital and linear television audience,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Masters Series will be held from June 24 to July 17, 2022, at the NODWIN studios in Delhi. The tournament will award a mega price pool of Rs 1.5 cr. The winning team will be awarded ₹2,500,000 and ₹100,000 for the tournament Most Valuable Player.

The tournament will see the participation of the top 24 teams which will play in three groups of eight members each. These three groups will battle each other over a period of 3 weeks, and the top team on the leaderboard at the end of the 4th or final week will win the tournament. The finale of the tournament will be held from July 13-17, 2022.

Catch all the action from the BGMI Masters Series 2022 on Star Sports 2, Loco and Glance Live from June 24th, 2022, between 8.00 pm to 11.30 pm. The broadcast will be in Hindi, Tamil & English. Official TV promo to go live on NODWIN Gaming socials & YouTube at 8:30 PM on June 20, 2022.

