Lay-offs at Twitter have affected a significant chunk of India team: Reports

In line with new owner Elon Musk's decision to slash the workforce by half as a cost-cutting measure, Twitter has started laying off employees in India.

“Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this,” one of the media reports quoted a Twitter India employee as saying.

The same report mention that “the lay-offs have affected a significant chunk of the India team.

Meanwhile, another report quoted sources as saying that the lay-offs have affected all verticals including engineers and the entire marketing and communications department. Employees in the sales, engineering and partnerships divisions were affected, apart from the two departments that were disbanded. In all, more than 50 per cent of Twitter's India workforce has been sacked, it said.

Though the full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

Ahead of the layoffs, the company informed the employees that the offices will be temporarily closed and badge access will be suspended to ensure the safety of its employees, Twitter systems and customer data.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter had said.

The current layoffs follow some high-profile exits within the company, including India-origin CEO Parag Agrawal.

According to media reports Reports say that an internal email was sent out to all the employees notifying them of the company's decision about reducing the global workforce on Friday.

