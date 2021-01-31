Kartikeya Sharma steps down as Managing Editor of IANS

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Jan 31, 2021 10:24 PM
Kartikeya Sharma WION

Senior journalist Kartikeya Sharma who had recently joined IANS as Managing Editor has stepped down.

Prior to his brief stint at IANS, he was associated with WION as Political Editor. He was also leading the channels Output team, Research Team, India Reporters and Guest Unit.

Sharma was associated with WION for over four years. Prior to WION he has served stints at NewsX as Executive Editor, India Today Group as Political Editor apart from NDTV, The Week and The Asian Age.

