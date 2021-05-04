Have many platforms where I can raise my voice: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter ban

Twitter India has suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut‘s account that runs under the handle @ Kangana Team.

Alongside some hit films and national awards, the 34-year-old actor is also known for her highly polarising tweets on the microblogging platform.

While it's unclear what led to her profile being pulled down, the actor has responded to the development: "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering..”

On May 3 the actor put up a tweet reading, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees”

The actor followed her tweet up by putting in another post that read, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, government must announce relief for nature also, people who are using the oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air-quality, for how long we going to to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?

Barred from using Twitter, the actor put up an Instagram post captioned as 'Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy'. After commenting on the oxygen crisis the actor has also shared her two cents about the post-poll political unrest in Bengal and says 'President's rule' should be declared in the country.







