KabaddiAdda enters into live-stream partnership with K7 Tournament

KabaddiAdda will be live-streaming all the matches from ‘K7’, India’s premier professional junior kabaddi tournament which has been launched under the aegis of Amateur Kabaddi Association Haryana (AKAH). The entire tournament will span across multiple cities in India throughout 2021. The tournament’s first leg of qualifiers has kicked off in Haryana.

KabaddiAdda, the digital platform connecting the kabaddi ecosystem, is also the official scoring partner for the K7 tournament and will provide live news, updates, schedules and a live feed from the matches on their website.

The 16-team tournament has participation of youngsters from some of the leading kabaddi academies from Haryana fight for a place in the K7 tournament. The competition is specially organised for players below 21 years and under 75 kgs, and will be held over four days. Four teams placed in four different groups will battle it out for the top spot, the final for which will be held on March 4, 2021. The K7 entourage will then travel to other parts of the country.

Speaking on the broadcast collaboration with the K7 tournament, KabaddiAdda CEO Arvind Sivdas says, “Kabaddi is a sport for ''Bharat". The current K7 tournament is an amazing opportunity for players from amazing academies across the country to unleash their true potential. Our desi sport has garnered the attention it deserves and the audience too in recent times and we believe this collaboration with K7 will be worthwhile, given that the sport of Kabaddi is at the cusp of exponential growth. It's fantastic to see young players so excited to be back on a mat and it gives us immense pride to see the high quality of competition.”

Said co-CEO of K7, Vikas Gautam, “This being the inaugural edition of the K7 tournament, we have already seen tremendous response within the Kabaddi community and outside of it. With K7s, we intend on bringing more opportunities for the youth of this country, who aspire to be professional kabaddi players and want to take up the sport as a viable career.”

All matches are being held ensuring all SOPs laid down by the government authorities are in place.

