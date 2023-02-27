iTV Network launches new digital platform NewsX Telugu
The portal will have a real-time update of news from across categories
iTV Network has launched NewsX Telugu portal https://newsxtelugu.com. After successfully launching Kannada, NEWSX is now entering the Telugu market spread across two states viz. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The portal will have a real-time update of news across all sections- current affairs, politics, national security, entertainment, sports, health, and travel curated by some of the best content generators from the Telugu news media.
On this occasion, Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX said, “As a newsperson connecting with people is the number one priority. As a national network, being able to reach out to a Telugu audience and having a chance to tell their stories, here their views, in their language and bring them to a national audience will be a real privilege. NewsX is a respected and credible brand and I'm looking forward to this platform to serve India's Telugu-speaking citizenry."
Jayaprakash Ramaiah, Executive Editor, iTV Network, said, “With a promise to deliver ‘News, Not Noise,’ we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, NewsX Telugu. The website is launched with a special focus on the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with other interesting segments like entertainment, health, lifestyle and technology et al. We promise to bring news that is unbiased and fair-minded while maintaining independence and objectivity in our editorial policy.”
Decentralization paving the way for web3?
Digital leaders opine if data privacy and regulatory concerns are addressed, web 3 can continue to drive innovation and commerce
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 27, 2023 9:17 AM | 4 min read
Meta’s Reality Labs, a product of Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious metaverse technologies, posted a $4.28 billion operating loss for the fourth quarter and a total loss of $13.72 billion for 2022. This has, however, not deterred Zuckerberg from his belief that metaverse will continue to be the company’s future.
Not all seem to be equally sure about the potential of metaverse, with some business leaders wondering if metaverse is a fad or a long-term proposition?
While the opinions are divided, market indicators are quite positive, especially for India that enjoys a significantly large digitally-equipped young population. A study by Deloitte says metaverse’s potential on India’s economy by 2034 is likely to range from $79-$148 billion per year or stand at 1.3 to 2.4% of the overall GDP.
The same report, however, states that “a fully immersive metaverse with smooth real-time rendering of millions of simultaneous users is still far away”.
While a number of brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mondelez, Starbucks, HUL and Tata’s Tanishq have ventured into the space, others like Godrej Consumers Products Ltd hasn't tried metaverse yet due to scalability reasons considering the company’s huge product range and diverse consumer cohorts, a top official of the company said.
Decentralization of the web is another concern for many. Web3 is an unregulated space with no guidelines from the consumer affairs ministry or any other agency.
Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP India, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech at GroupM India, opines: “Web 3.0 continues to advance and become more widely adopted, leading to new applications and use cases such as decentralized finance, digital collectibles, and virtual reality marketplaces. However, the development and success of the web3 and metaverse ecosystem will also depend on overcoming challenges such as scalability, user experience, and regulatory hurdles.”
In his presentation at the Indian Society of Advertisers in Mumbai recently, Ruparel showcased several brand innovations developed by the WPP team in the metaverse space, including deep fakes of celebrity endorsers, which have the potential to change the marketing ecosystem forever.
Web2 versus Web3
Web2 is operated by big tech companies that own and harvest users’ data, and use them for surveillance and advertising.
In contrast, web3 is based on blockchain technology, which works on a decentralization model that broadly refers to the internet owned by its builders, users, and creators. In web3, the stakeholders own their data.
“Blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs are driving innovation and commerce at scale. With increasing concerns over data privacy, the decentralized model is likely to push adoption of Web3 further,” digital leaders of media agencies say.
The challenges
As per recent directives from the government of India, the Information Technology Rules 2021 will apply to the metaverse and deep fake segment. The government has asked social media platforms to remove “all deep fake images” within “24 hours”.
Asked how brands can navigate when rules of the game are still not clear, Ruparel said, “The government and ASCI must bring some guidelines in this regard.” Making meta clones of a celebrity requires several levels of permissions at present and it is a cumbersome process, he noted.
Besides, the past year did bring to the surface a number of issues across web3, from the proliferation of “NFT '' scams to the alleged misuse of customer funds.
There are concerns related to data privacy as well. While web3 allows users to express themselves safely using avatars and even gives them control over their data, there are concerns over data security and privacy of user data, tech experts point out.
Nevertheless, business leaders are optimistic about the future of web3. Over 30% of the organizations in the world will have products and services ready for the metaverse by 2026, says a study by Gartner, a US-based technological research and consulting firm.
Last year, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, had suggested a four-fold governance stack (data privacy, privacy literacy, equality and inclusion) to help build the metaverse for good.
Can ChatGPT script a new future of marketing?
Chatbots can give teeth to brands' marketing initiatives but often at the cost of human ingenuity, say experts
By Medha Jha | Feb 23, 2023 3:12 PM | 4 min read
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela recently announced that ChatGPT will soon be incorporated into MS Azure’s Open AI Service. The development holds a lot of promise for businesses and brands that could leverage this latest AI tool in a variety of ways. Experts believe that it has the power to revolutionize the world of advertising and marketing.
Ever since its launch, ChatGPT has been dominating conversations everywhere. Within days after its launch, this generative AI app attracted more than a million users.
ChatGPT can be used to craft compelling social media posts, compose alluring email newsletters, make persuasive website content and for various purposes. With its vast vocabulary and ability to understand context, the feature can help advertisers enhance their ad campaigns. Experts have a clear idea how the AI tool can be leveraged by brands.
Pravin D Shiriyannavar, COO, Brand-comm says, "The first place where brands are going to utilise different applications of ChatGPT is in their chat box. Currently, many chat boxes have been developed on the basis of pre-fed queries. This is the first area in which we see a widespread application of AI-enabled chat boxes. Brands are going to use this novelty extensively for content creation and generating social media posts as chat GPT delivers well on yielding the first-cut of a copy. These copies are good for newcomers to read, but if an expert who has been working in the same industry reads them, credibility becomes the moot question as the content is developed based on superficial research done by its search engine".
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, says, “ChatGPT has gotten the advertisers on their toes to know more about it and grow their businesses. This AI tool can provide numerous opportunities for advertisers to gain more traction towards their businesses. A few of them are drafting content, brainstorming ideas, collating research material, delivering after-service, smoothening the onboarding procedure and so on.”
Advertisers can leverage this technology to take advantage of its natural, human language processing capabilities and produce pertinent content to engage the targeted audience. They can also use chatbots to create responses that are usually manually done. As a result, this will improve the response time and build customer loyalty.
The conversations about ChatGPT have spread like a wildfire across the world. ChatGPT has reported over a million users recently. It can be used in any industry and business because of its far-reaching capabilities.
Samir Asher, Co-Founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “ChatGPT can be used in the world of virtual reality, where it can be integrated to generate real-time interactive and immersive scripts for VR experiences that align with the brand's message allowing them to build an emotional connection with the audience."
Meta, Canva and Shopify are already using ChatGPT in their customer service chatbots. Graphic design platform Canva has embedded an AI writing assistant built on GPT-3 named Magic Write into its new Canva Docs service. Magic Write brings the generative text engine to the media-centric document creator, much like the Stable Diffusion-based text-to-image tool that recently debuted.
While ChatGPT has n number of uses and can be a game changer for brands, it may have its own disadvantages. There are a few potential drawbacks to using ChatGPT in advertising and media.
According to Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO of Zoo Media, One of the main drawbacks is that it is entirely based on data it was trained on, so it may perpetuate and even amplify biases present in the data. This is known as the "Garbage in, Garbage out" problem.
Bhansali likes it to the Cave allegory by Plato, where people are trapped in a cave and only see shadows of reality, but not the reality itself.
"In the same way, ChatGPT, like the people in the cave, is only able to produce output based on the data it has seen, and if the data is biased, the output will be as well," he says.
Human ingenuity also gets sacrificed at the altar of promptness when it comes to AI believes Bhansali. "ChatGPT-generated content may lack the creativity and uniqueness that humans bring to the table. This is similar to the Chinese Room argument, proposed by philosopher John Searle, which suggests that a machine can never truly understand language or generate meaningful content because it is simply processing symbols according to a set of rules, rather than understanding the meaning behind them. This means that while ChatGPT may be able to produce a large amount of content quickly, it may not be able to produce truly original or thought-provoking content.”
Privacy concerns can also become a thorn in the brands' side says Kamdar. "ChatGPT is at risk of cybersecurity attacks and has potential privacy concerns. This can further spread content that can manipulate people to reveal personal information for targeted attacks and fraudulent activities.
FanCode teams up with Google Cloud to elevate sports streaming experience in S Asia
With Google Cloud, FanCode successfully launched its biggest property, the India-West Indies bilateral cricket series, in record time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
FanCode has partnered with Google Cloud to advance a new era of sports streaming and redefine the next generation fan experience.
“The media and entertainment industry is undergoing a huge disruption with the rise of direct-to-consumer models. Live sports streaming forms the cornerstone of digital viewing habits today and users have more choices than ever with multiple content formats and platforms to engage with. Beyond content, it's the technology experience that gives us the edge, and we are glad to partner with Google Cloud to build this for our users,” said Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode.
Through Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, delivery capabilities, industry-focused solutions and partnerships, FanCode successfully launched its biggest property, the India-West Indies bilateral cricket series, in record time. The end-to-end solution setup on Google Cloud—from ideation, to testing and production, to rollout—was successfully completed within weeks, and enabled FanCode to deliver a truly immersive experience to fans. FanCode is also exploring engaging sports enthusiasts across multiple digital touchpoints whilst they’re online on YouTube, Search, and others. Google Cloud partners Skandha Media Services, Ateme and Conviva played a key role in bringing its service live on FanCode’s platform
Using Google Cloud’s cutting-edge delivery capabilities with MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties, will enable FanCode to efficiently and intelligently deliver streaming experiences to users wherever they are. In addition, FanCode is undergoing application modernization with Google Kubernetes Engine to deliver greater efficiencies in the process. Finally, with the ability to build a unified consumer data strategy using Google Cloud’s data and analytics products, FanCode will also be able to test and scale new content formats and business models to strengthen its net promoter score (NPS) and maximize shareholder value.
“India’s streaming video market is in a steep growth phase and is expected to more than double in size by 2027. I believe we have only scratched the surface when it comes to exploring investments in fast-emerging areas like immersive content, interactive experiences, and the convergence of media with other areas like commerce and gaming. We are excited to work with FanCode to take the viewing experience for sports fans to the next level,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.
Android phones in India may be launched without pre-installed Google apps
Users are now likely to be able to choose their apps from Playstore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
Days after the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order against Google India for allegedly misusing its dominant position and unfair trade practices, the search giant has now revised its controversial policy of ensuring android phones come into the market with pre-installed apps developed by Google itself.
Henceforth, Android smartphones in India may not come with the mandatory Google apps like Chrome, G Pay, Gmail and Maps. Instead, users will now be able to choose their apps from Playstore, the only app that will be pre-installed with Android.
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices.
These changes are in compliance with the recent CCI order and affect how Android and Play will operate in the country going forward. Google India has confirmed the development.
“We take our commitment to comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously. The Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s recent directives for Android and Play require us to make significant changes for India, and today we’ve informed the CCI of how we will be complying with their directives,” the tech major said in a statement.
Google has further said that user choice billing will be available to all apps and games starting next month. Through user choice billing, developers can offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.
In a recent blog post, Google said: “Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine via a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India.
We’re updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants."
Google is yet to give a timeline for these changes.
The CCI had imposed Rs 1,350-crore penalty on Google in October 2022 for allegedly exploiting its dominant position in Android. It had also told the tech company to remove restrictions on device makers, including those related to the pre-installation of apps and ensuring exclusivity of its search.
The unbundling of the GMS suite of 11 Google apps is one of the directives issued by the regulator. These apps can now be licensed on an “a la carte” basis by phone makers under the new agreement.
The company, however, asserted that Android has always supported the installation of apps from a variety of sources, including via sideloading, which involves app downloads directly from a developer’s website.
Google has reportedly been forced to develop an India-centric Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (iMADA) that is shared with the company’s handset partners in India. The terms of this agreement highlight the changes Google has been ordered to make in India by the CCI.
Penalty row
Although Google India has made changes in the policy, it is yet to pay the penalty imposed by the CCI. The tech giant approached the apex court after NCLAT refused to vacate the CCI order.
On January 20, the SC asked NCLAT to decide on Google's challenge by March 31.
In an earlier statement, Google had said: “We continue to respectfully appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decisions and will champion our core principles of openness, expanding user choice, providing transparency and maintaining safety and security that have served the interests of the larger ecosystem.”
Interestingly, Google is also setting up an ‘Indian Placement Agreement’, which pays companies to pre-install any of the 11 core Google apps and place them on the home screen by default. The pay outs are not mentioned, though.
Is programmatic CTV the future of TV buying?
In today's TechTalk, Jason Barnes, CRO, APAC, PubMatic, talks about the opportunities in the CTV space
By Jason Barnes | Feb 23, 2023 8:53 AM | 5 min read
The way consumers access TV content in Asia and globally has changed significantly over the past five years. The proliferation of smartphones, connected TVs, ad-funded TV channels, and broadcaster streaming services provides consumers with more ways to access the ever-growing library of TV content available. Up to now, connected TV (CTV) investment has lagged behind the audiences - but forecasts show that this is set to change.
As ad spend catches up with eyeballs, is programmatic CTV the future of TV buying?
New premium inventory shines a light on CTV
As programmatic becomes ever more ubiquitous it is not unreasonable to say that we’re heading towards a future where all advertising will become digital, and all digital advertising will be transacted programmatically. The news cycle of the past six months has reinforced this idea, with some of the world’s most premium content companies announcing plans for programmatic advertising to be a critical component of their growth strategy.
Ad funded models from global players like Netflix, Disney+, and Warner Bros Discovery will drive significant increases in premium CTV inventory across the board. In addition, more premium, first run content will migrate from its traditional home on broadcasters to the new CTV platforms. This trend has been particularly prevalent in Asia with some hugely successful local language content being showcased on CTV. As eyeballs follow the content, viewing on these new platforms will grow, making CTV an even greater priority for advertisers.
Over the past two years, programmatic guaranteed (PG) has been the preferred route to market for many CTV buyers. This shines a light on the fact that in a fragmented market that commands high CPMs, relationships are key. As spend increases, we will see more of these direct relationships as buyers and sellers collaborate to discover the most effective ways to reach and engage audiences.
Breaking down barriers to entry
For smaller brands, TV has often been off the table due to high capital costs. Advances in programmatic CTV capabilities, specifically in open marketplaces, will democratise TV for those smaller brands by removing the need to commit to the minimum spends commanded by broadcasters. Programmatic CTV’s ability to target at a granular level, and the return path data available, will make it increasingly attractive to performance and direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertisers, who have hitherto spent huge amounts in social media. The opportunity to drive performance and brand metrics on the biggest screen in the home will be an attractive one.
From a publisher's perspective, the growth of private marketplace (PMP’s) and open marketplaces will create more opportunities to monetise inventory outside direct deals, as well as generate leads for direct sales teams. The key to the growth of biddable CTV will be trust. Buyers of all shapes and sizes need to be confident that the platforms that aggregate supply have cast iron policies around brand safety, fraud and direct content owner relationships. Sadly, CTV will attract its fair share of unsavoury players, it is down to programmatic platforms to reassure the market that CTV will not go down the path that display took in the past.
Measurement and targeting
To date, measurement has been cited as one of the biggest barriers to the growth of CTV. Where advertisers are looking to CTV to help reach audiences that are difficult or expensive to reach via traditional TV, they need data to back this up. With CTV data sitting in multiple, siloed platforms, getting this data has been challenging to say the least. However, there are signs that things are moving in the right direction. There are a number of measurement businesses that are helping to track performance-based objectives on CTV. Typically, they look at upper funnel metrics, such as website visits post exposure to a CTV ad, but they can also look at other measures of ROI, including sales.
Targeting on CTV can also be quite fragmented, with different platforms providing different data signals and different capabilities. Over time, this area will become more consistent, though much depends on how viewer ID’s are tracked, and how this fits in with privacy requirements. In the next year, we will see content and context data becoming more widely used. CTV media owners are starting to see the commercial benefits of passing content data signals to buyers in order to aid targeting and reporting. These signals have the opportunity to be far more consistent, particularly if the media owners adhere to the IAB’s OpenRTB standards around content taxonomies.
How can we carve the best path for programmatic CTV?
It starts with the advertiser. Changes in TV viewing behaviour will require changes in where and how TV advertising budgets are spent. We need to make it easier for advertisers to justify these shifts in spend and demonstrate that TV is still doing the great job it has always done, albeit over a more fragmented landscape and delivered programmatically. This will require a reboot to traditional TV thinking and planning, much collaboration and standardisation, and a certain amount of agility. Publishers are crucial to this process as they need to be justly compensated for their quality inventory, and working with advertisers and technology partners to deliver on measurement and targeting will be a huge first step. The opportunity is just too big for us not to.
Game streaming platform Loco to create next-gen fan experiences using Avalanche
Loco recently raised $42 million, which was the largest Series A round in Indian and South East Asian gaming history
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 11:39 AM | 3 min read
Loco, the world's leading independent esports and live-streaming platform, is building a suite of Web3 products that will bring innovative fan experiences utilizing a custom Avalanche Subnet. Loco recently raised $42 million, which was the largest Series A round in Indian and South East Asian gaming history. The platform has also partnered with other gaming publishers like Krafton, Activision Blizzard and Riot Games.
Loco’s Avalanche Subnet and ongoing product campaign mark yet another new chapter in the story of Avalanche rapidly expanding in Asia. Recently, Chinese technology giant Alibaba and Japanese gaming trailblazer GREE each announced Avalanche initiatives. Like GREE, Loco will run its own Avalanche validators, reflecting a deep commitment to securing and building on the network.
Loco Targets Two Key Markets With its First Web3 Product: Collectibles and Fantasy Sports
The Fantasy sports industry generated over $22.7B in revenue in 2022 – a figure projected to grow to $48B by 2028. Digital collectibles are the fastest-growing sector of the $400B+ global collectibles industry. Despite this explosive growth, fantasy applications have largely failed to seize the Web3 opportunity.
Loco’s initial products will be designed to give back control to the user, bringing collectibles to the fantasy gaming experience. The Web3 initiatives will allow fans to express their fandom and put them in the role of talent managers and scouts, helping them leverage their knowledge and adding a new exciting layer to their watching experience. Viewers who enjoy watching their favorite creators can now directly engage in the action by building the best entertainment roster or esports team and competing with other fans in fantasy games on these platforms. These collectibles will be unique, scarce, and will have publicly verifiable ownership.
Loco Chooses Avalanche for Its Subnet Functionality, High Performance, and Reliability
The commitment to building on Avalanche comes as part of Loco’s efforts to provide the Indian gaming community with high-engagement, fun products that they can own. An Avalanche Subnet allows Loco to tailor the properties of a custom blockchain to its apps and scale to a user base of hundreds of millions of customers, all while keeping network fees and transaction latency low.
With the recent Avalanche upgrade to Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM), Loco’s users will also be able to freely trade Loco Legends collectibles with other assets on Avalanche. Additionally, Loco will receive support from Ava Labs through the Multiverse incentive program, helping launch its collectibles marketplaces.
"We are excited to begin 2023 with this partnership with Ava Labs,” said Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, co-founders of Loco. “We are aligned with Avalanche in our vision of bringing fun games to millions of users. These skill-based games will allow fans to deepen their connection with their favorite creators and help amplify the enjoyment they derive from watching digital content. Our endeavor is to provide users with reliable and secure platforms to store, buy, and sell digital assets while ensuring that the user experience is simple yet fun.”
“Web3 gaming is a fantastic use case for Avalanche Subnets as the only solution capable of consistently handling heavy traffic without causing user experience to suffer in the form of long wait times or high fees,” said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. “Pioneers like Loco are breaking new ground with ways to use digital collectibles for both fan engagement and applications layered on top that was previously not possible.”
Times Internet invests in MyGlamm, sells GradeUp to BYJU’S & DineOut to Swiggy
The company’s ad revenue jumps 25 percent in FY22, Print media business grew 60 percent, as per regulatory filings
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
Times Internet Limited (TIL), a subsidiary of Bennett Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL), sold its shares in Vidooly Media Tech and proceedings generated from the sale has been invested into MyGlamm group, the company said in its regulatory filing.
Vidooly is an online video intelligence software platform founded by Nishant Radia, Subrat Kar and Ajay Mishra. Created in 2014, the company was backed by Times Internet, Alibaba and a few more investors. In January, 2022, Vidooly was acquired by the MyGlamm group.
The company partially divested its shares in Delhivery, Spayee Labs, GetMyUni Education Services and GirnarSoft Education Services(College Dekho) as well, as per the regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.
Times Internet is India’s largest digital products company engaged in the business of providing online and offline services including selling of print advertorials/advertisement and operates digital properties like timesofindia.com, economictimes.com, navbharattimes.com and various others like Times Card, Times Jobs, MensXP, IDiva, Speaking Tree, Cricbuzz.com, Times Prime, ET Money etc.
Dineout sold to Swiggy
The company mentions the transfer of Dineout business of the Company to Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd (“Swiggy”) in exchange for equity shares of Swiggy, by way of slump exchange on a going concern basis.
Gradeup sold to BYJU’s
The company further informs that Gradeup (a subsidiary of the Company) will be merged with Byju’s through NCLT approval route and post merger completion, Byju’s will issue 11,221 Series F CCCPS worth Rs. 18.5 crore of Byju’s to the Company.
BYJU’s had acquired GradeUp in 2021 and renamed it Exam Prep. GradeUp offered test prep courses across sectors, with banking and SSC prep being the most popular segments. The startup’s net revenue stood close to Rs 60 Cr in FY20.
Revenue up
TIL has reported a whopping 41% jump in revenue from operations at Rs 1,600 crore as against Rs 1,200 crore in FY21.
TIL’s online advertising income surged 25% to Rs 830 crore in FY22, according to standalone financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. It was Rs 621 crore and Rs 492 crore in the FY21 and FY20 respectively.
Its revenue from the print media business saw a whopping 60% growth-from Rs 71 crore in FY21 to Rs 114 crore. TIL has reported a profit of Rs 412 cr in the financial year 2022 compared to Rs 23 crore a year earlier.
Many businesses profitable: Directors
The company said its matured businesses have become profitable or are near profitability. Many of these new businesses are on an exponential growth path and would require investment for continued growth while competing against deep pocket corporate/well-funded startups.
In its regulatory filing, the company said that its Board of Directors are hopeful that these steps will result in revenue growth and better profitability in the coming years. “However, for the next two years we expect to continue investing in our transaction/ subscription business which will result in profitability to remain muted despite very high growth in revenues,” the directors said in the report.
The company cites investment into various subscription products like TOI+, ETPrime, TimesPrime for continued subscriber growth, ET Money, gaming (Qureka, MX, etc.) as “steps taken for revenue growth and profitability improvement”.
