InterMiles partners with Gamezop to expand its mobile gaming offerings for members

The two companies have been working closely to develop a member-first, easy-to-navigate gaming ecosystem which will rest within the InterMiles app

India’s loyalty and rewards programme, InterMiles, has partnered with Gamezop – a multigame platform, to offer gaming options for members using the InterMiles super app. Gamezop’s top gaming titles like Tower Twist, Bubble Wipeout, CyberFusion, Escape Run are now available for users on the InterMiles app offering them additional opportunities to earn Miles and vouchers that can be redeemed across InterMiles’ 200+ partners.

In an industry first, InterMiles introduced games on their platform in 2020 to encourage member engagement during the pandemic lockdown. With the current partnership with Gamezop, InterMiles is further expanding its mobile gaming offerings to provide its members with additional, convenient rewards and redemption opportunities. The two companies have been working closely for nearly a year, to develop a member-first, easy-to-navigate gaming ecosystem which will rest within the InterMiles app.

The rise of the Indian gaming user community has inspired InterMiles to further innovate and strengthen its in-app gaming offerings to meet the demands of its new-age consumer. In line with its consumer-centric approach, InterMiles recently introduced ‘InterMiles Tournaments’ that gratifies the top 100 members with Miles for participating and winning daily tournaments organized on the app. Ever since the launch, games are featured prominently on the InterMiles app under the InterMiles Everyday section.

Gamezop has aggregated hundreds of popular games, made by some of the leading game studios in the world. All of these are built on HTML5, and they can work within other apps, without the need for separate installation. As these games open inside the InterMiles app, time spent on the games counts towards time spent in the app.

A rewards app is a hub of young shoppers who transact online frequently, and gaming has been a runaway success with this group.

Commenting on this, Ankit Saxena, Head, Business Development at Gamezop said, “InterMiles as a partner has set high standards with their open-to-experimentation and collaboration attitude, which helped us make the right additions to this integration. Gamezop is glad to facilitate an elevated user experience by enabling InterMiles to reward the users based on their skills in games. InterMiles’ reputation, legacy, and network are unmatched in the loyalty industry, and we are determined to make gaming a prominent feature within their app.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ketan Phanse, Vice President - Information & Digital Technology, InterMiles said, “As a platform that offers a range of convenient earning and redemption options to its members, we are further foraying into the gaming space to drive higher engagement and value for our members. We are always looking at innovative products for our members that drive unique value proposition & gaming is one such example. We are optimistic that this partnership with Gamezop will offer our members seamless entertainment and empower them with additional opportunities to earn Miles and engage with the program.”

