Infidigit wins SEO mandate for Manyavar

Infidigit has bagged the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) mandate for Manyavar. The SEO agency is set to work closely with the ethnic wear chain to fulfil their SEO duties and help them achieve their marketing objectives through the organic route, which encapsulates the boosting of organic search and search engine ranking of Manyavar’s web store and mobile application.

“We are enthralled to have onboarded one of India’s biggest celebration wear brands, Manyavar. We’re all set to provide our best services and looking forward to a fruitful partnership ahead.,” said Infidigit Founder and MD Kaushal Thakkar while expressing his excitement over the collaboration with Manyavar.

On how the celebration wear brand, which already has retail outlets in metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country, zeroed in on Infidigit as its SEO partner, Manyavar’s Assistant Manager - E-Commerce Gaurav Modi said, “At Manyavar we aim to provide perfection in all our products and services. Therefore, for our SEO requirements, we have collaborated with Infidigit, who are known for providing perfection through their services. We look forward to working with the Infidigit SEO team to increase our business and organic users”

It isn’t the first occasion when Infidigit has been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing the digital reach of brands that have traditionally banked on offline channels. The company has earlier handled the SEO and ASO mandate for Mochi, which is one of India’s leading footwear chains with over 150 stores across the country, and also for garments and apparel chains Lifestyle and Max. In addition to it, Infidigit has also worked with other reputed names like Myntra, ICICI Prudential and Ixigo, among others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)