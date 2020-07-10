Indigo Consulting redesigns IndusInd Bank's website

IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of its redesigned website www.indusind.com to offer customers with an enhanced experience across devices such as desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets.



The website is equipped with best-in-class design principles and is powered by the latest version of one of the leading quadrant Content Management Platforms – Adobe Experience Manager.



"The all new website enables users to seamlessly navigate through the various products and services of the Bank, thereby enabling the Bank to curate its offerings based on their preferences. The new website also comprises several features that aim to offer users, who are visually impaired with a smooth browsing experience," the bank said.



Elaborating on the new website, Anil Ramachandran, EVP and Head – Marketing & Retail Unsecured Assets, IndusInd Bank said“ This is another key step forward from a brand perspective as the customer experience in this critical touchpoint, has been significantly enhanced . The layout and navigation delivers a simple and visually pleasing platform for the customer. At IndusInd we are committed to simplifying banking for our customers towards making every interaction with the bank more convenient . The launch of the new website is a testament to this commitment, and we are sure our customers will truly appreciate the fresh new look and simplified navigation.



Speaking about the launch, Ritesh Saxena, Head - Direct Banking, IndusInd Bank said, “For our bank, the adoption of digital has been a part of our DNA for a while now, and we have been focused on using digitisation and technology towards simplifying and making banking convenient for our customers . The launch of the revamped website is a step towards the same direction, which helps us to understand the needs of customers better and offer them with a unique, unparalleled channel of interacting with the Bank.”



Also added Biswabrata Chakravorty, Chief Information Officer, IndusInd Bank, “IndusInd Bank has implemented the Corporate Website on the enterprise class enterprise content management system from Adobe. The Bank wanted to provide the best-in-class experience to its customers and decided to revamp its website end to end. The new website has been optimized for SEO and therefore improves brand salience. The site has been implemented on the latest version of the Adobe Experience Manager which will offer users with a unique browsing experience.”



Krishna Chandaluri, Chief Digital Officer, Indigo Consulting said, “All of us here at Indigo Consulting are extremely proud of our long-term relationship with IndusInd Bank. We began this transformation journey with IndusInd Bank together and are really committed to always stay deeply invested in this partnership to bring state-of-the-art technology, best creative and strategy talent and world-class processes to continue deliver delight for all IndusInd Bank customers. I also specially thank all core-team members at IndusInd Bank IT, Technology and Marketing for their guidance and support during this strategic project delivery period”



Some of the key highlights of the website are:

Customised experience - The website understands the need of a user and tries to display content based on the user's behaviour. It also helps the Bank to curate offers based on the customer’s profile and preferences.

Better visual appeal - Bigger banner placements across the website including product pages, enhances the visual appeal and makes information consumption easier

Adjustment of Font size - This particular feature allows the user to increase the font size in order to make the page more readable. This is done in a way that the design does not get distorted while increasing the font size.

Alternate text for Images – All images on the website have alternate text embedded along with it. This helps users who are visually impaired to navigate the website using specific in-built reader tools in a seamless way.

Improved Navigation – The new website adopts an imagery driven look and provides a simpler navigation experience which is suitable for all kinds of devices.



Indigo Consulting, the leading digital business and marketing transformation company of the Publicis Group has been a digital partner of IndusInd Bank for more than 5 years and was given the mandate for this customer experience transformation by the Bank.