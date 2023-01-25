'India will be one of the most powerful start-up ecosystems in the world'
A panel discussion at the e4m DNPA Digital Media Conference 2023 deliberated on 'Challenges before start-ups in the current digital ecosystem'
India boasts one of the largest start-up ecosystems, enabling the dream of the country becoming a several-million-dollar economy. However, despite government measures to boost the start-ups – in terms of investments and profitability – there are challenges.
The topic of 'Challenges before Start-Ups in current digital ecosystem-Possibilities and Choices' was discussed during a session at the e4m DNPA Digital Media Conference 2023. The panel comprised Ajay Data, MD, Data Group of Industries; Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Bharat Matrimony; Ritesh Malik, Director, ADIF & Founder- Plaksha University; Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, Map My India. The session was chaired by Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, Businessworld & exchange4media.
Speaking about the challenges facing start-ups, Verma said, “Honestly, I think it is very clear that the entrepreneurial talent in India, especially in the digital space, is extremely high. I see no lack of capability. As we have said multiple times, the key challenge has been there because of monopolistic activities that have been suppressing the Indian digital ecosystem. That is the key challenge of our times and I'm pleased that some things are changing with regard to that.
Malik presented his observations about the challenges that have cropped up in the last few years in the start-up ecosystem: “It took 125 years for Silicon Valley to become what it is. In India, we are leap-frogging the technology era. I think we are going to be one of the most intensely powerful start-up ecosystems and technology ecosystems.
Citing the success of the UPI system in India, he added: "Our mobile payment infrastructure is way ahead of developed nations. Just think of what we will do with the entire Ayushman Bharat digital health mission. We will be one of the most technology-savvy citizen programmes in the world. So the good part is, for the first time, the government is focussing. I think we are standing on a large opportunity. Having said that, technology regulation is important. Unfortunately, it is always falling behind the actual technological innovation. In my opinion, we need to develop a special ministry whose job would be to ensure that another East India Company does not happen again and that Indians are not to be taken for a ride and that our data remains ours; that we are not just a large digital democracy for other large monopoly companies to come, use, generate revenue but also to make sure that our MSME does not get squeezed.”
Singla noted, “Even while we are sitting here, we talk about start-up and start-up ecosystem, but Amar Ujala is a hyper-local newspaper and has a presence in Tier II and Tier III cities. There, education and awareness are still required. From a media perspective, there is a good amount of innovation that is still seen as a challenge. I would say that there is a lot of room for identifying the right business sustainability model.”
Speaking on the broader challenges that need to be addressed in the start-up ecosystem, Data said, “It is extremely important that all entities work together to ensure – whether it is mentoring or education or incubation centres or investments or subsidies or government support – that the frictions between things have to be reduced. And the knowledge about the availability of those resources has to be made very simpler and easy.”
Janakiraman, who joined virtually, spoke from a sectoral standpoint and touched upon the issues that need to be overcome to render a robust start-up ecosystem. He said, “Digital start-ups can significantly contribute to country growth. Today, Indian start-ups are not only limiting themselves to country boundaries but looking at global opportunities. The Internet, 15 years ago, was free and open. Anybody could set up an Internet business or a dotcom; Internet was not controlled by any organisation. Today, the shift has happened, we all know that. The majority of the traffic is happening through mobile apps. So, more than 90 per cent of the traffic happens through the two dominant players – Google and Apple. What are the implications? Today, they are not simply platform providers or access providers; today, they are the platforms as well as players. The challenge is that when the platform becomes a player, their interest changes. Because they are commercial entities and their primary objective is to make money. And because they are both platform and player, they start abusing dominance and that is not good for Indian start-ups nor Indian consumers.”
JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Fanory
Onboards former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari in leadership role
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
Digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys, has acquired majority stake in Fanory, a start-up that helps creators monetize on social media platforms. As part of this transaction, JetSynthesys has onboarded exTwitter India Head and Fanory’s co-founder, Manish Maheshwari, as President at the Corporate level, JetSynthesys. Shareholders of JetSynthesys include the family offices of Infosys CoFounder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla, and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, amongst others.
Co-founded by Maheshwari along with two of his former colleagues, Fanory enables creators to monetize their craft on their terms through their community of fans, thereby turning them into micro-entrepreneurs. The platform connects creators with their superfans through a personalized app, a model similar to how in the eCommerce space, Shopify helps small offline businesses set up personalized digital stores. Maheshwari will now focus on the global expansion of Fanory.
Regarding the transaction and new appointment, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, says, "Last year has seen high growth for us at JetSynthesys, and we are happy to begin 2023 with this transaction. We are looking forward to expanding our horizons in the digital entertainment space. The social media creators market has grown exponentially, and we see this continuing for the foreseeable future. Fanory's model is beneficial for creators. It compensates them for their hard work and creativity. With Manish by our side, we look forward to exploring this new avenue and entrenching ourselves deeper into the digital entertainment realm."
Fanory as a platform will work closely with the digital entertainment pillar of JetSynthesys.
Fanory will assist creators in locating their superfans, i.e., those who are both ready and willing to pay for exclusive opportunities to interact with their favorite artists. It will then enable creators to upsell premium experiences on a personalized app through a frictionless, coin-based payment mechanism.
Manish Maheshwari, Co-founder of Fanory and now President, Corporate Level, JetSynthesys, said, "Social media platforms prioritize follower acquisition and engagement so that they can sell adverts to brands. Direct monetization for creators is an afterthought. Fanory is different because its core and only focus is creator monetization. This deal will exponentially grow the possibilities for creators and their superfans as they now have access to the broader platform and ecosystem relationships of JetSynthesys."
Before joining Twitter, Maheshwari was CEO of Network18 Digital. He has previously held leadership positions at Intuit and McKinsey in San Francisco and New York respectively.
Manish's career has seen a sharp focus on social media, digital content, and technology platforms. In his previous position at Twitter, he oversaw its business in India and subsequently in new markets worldwide based out of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. He advocates for greater involvement of women to make social media and digital technology platforms more diverse and inclusive. Manish has previously served on the Governing Council of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), India's leading policy body for internet companies.
Manish is an MBA from the Wharton Business School.
Netcore announces partnership with Truecaller
The collaboration is expected to save valuable developer hours for the company, apart from the overall improvement in user experience
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
SaaS company Netcore Cloud has been onboarded by Caller ID and Spam blocking service, Truecaller. Netcore Cloud’s Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs are expected to largely enhance the app experience of users.
Netcore Cloud’s Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs are the customized navigators that ensure your user is not lost in the mobile app. It offers positive reinforcement and direct/indirect suggestions toward the next step by the user. This enables the brand to guide the user to the most suitable experience at the right time without any delay. Truecaller serves a heterogenous global market and this collaboration will help improve their app’s user experience.
Ramesh Srinivasan, CEO - India Business, Netcore Cloud, “Our Contextual Nudge & Walkthroughs have been gaining immense popularity among brands as they look to provide hassle-free experience to customers in their buying journey. We are confident that Truecaller users will witness further value in their app experience as a result. Furthermore, our No-Code Product Experience platform will help them save valuable developer hours.”
Raj Mukherjee, Head of Global CRM, Truecaller, “We are excited to partner with Netcore Cloud to strengthen our customer engagement. Communication with consumers needs to happen at the right frequency, right time, with the right message, and in the right context. We believe our collaboration with Netcore Cloud will help us achieve this by providing customers a seamless in-app experience that will be easy and context-aware; we are expecting lift in usage and retention through this.”
Netcore's Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs have been seeing growing popularity among leading brands in the last few years. Major brands including Wakefit.co, Gradeup, redBus and Mobile Premier League have been actively using this platform and benefiting from it.
‘Creating a bridge among digital, TV and print is the real challenge’
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, experts discussed the opportunities and challenges of digital publishing in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 4:42 PM | 4 min read
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media conference, leaders from different media houses came together to participate in a panel discussion on ‘digital publishing in India: Challenges & opportunities’.
Jaideep Karnik, Head of Content and Editor, Amar Ujala Web Services Private Limited; Prasad Sanyal, Chief Content Officer, HT Digital; Sanghamitra Majumdar, Editor, ABP Live, English (Digital); and Nandagopal Rajan, Editor, New Media, Indian Express, were on the panel. The session was chaired by Deepak Ajwani, Editor, ET Online.
Ajwani opened the discussion asking panellists about the difficulties and opportunities in the era of integrated newsrooms. Karnik shared, “Currently at Amar Ujala, what we are doing is creating bridges. We have a newspaper legacy which is 75 years old and then we have digital, where we were early movers and have adapted to the new-age technology very fast. But then we always have to create bridges. All the experiments that have happened across the world suggest that you cannot just collapse all the walls and create an integrated newsroom. There is no miracle that can make it happen because the output demands of newspaper, television and the digital homepage and the entire website are very different. So, you will have to train journalists to get accustomed to these needs. It is going to be very challenging where you have to take the legacy of a 75-year-old news brand which is already into print, where there is appointment reading, along with digital where there is less of appointment reading and more of discovery and accidental finding of your content. Creating a bridge between these two is the real challenge.”
Rajan too shared how at the Indian Express, they sat together, and how they owned the responsibility to build an integrated newsroom and actually broke the wall.
Majumdar shared her experience saying, “It is very difficult to have a synergy between digital and TV because storytelling format is different and the information is coming in a different way, so we all have that challenge of making text stories out of videos. But it is helpful in the case of breaking news, live vlogs, videos, and audios.”
Sanyal feels that a level of integration is necessary in digital operations in any case. He said, “News is format agnostic, it needs to be packaged right for different platforms’’.
On asking about the challenges chatgpt can give to the newsrooms, Sanyal replied, “How do you use AI is a challenge. To my mind, you should use chatgpt as a tool, much like you use a word editor or a spell check. You do have human intervention.”
Ajwani then asked if because of using chatgpt, all newsrooms may end up having the same content.
Said Rajan, “I think chatgpt is a huge opportunity, at least for traditional media houses like us. There can be a logo saying that there is absolutely no AI involved in the creation of this content and that can be a differentiator for us because there will be a lot of people who will have to fall back on AI to create the content. At least we, who have invested in people, will have this opportunity that our content will be different as it will created by humans. The way to use AI would be, where we are really struggling, to bring in personalisation. Content delivery is a huge challenge for us. How do you show the right content to the right person at the right location at the right time? I think that is where AI should really help us.”
Talking about the transitions in news mediums, Sanyal said, “Brevity has always been a key weapon in any journalist’s arsenal.”
Jaideep said that people choose the format of the news content according to their needs and interests, be it a 40- word story or a 300-word story. Same is in the case of audio and video news consumption, he mentioned.
Microsoft to invest $10 billion in OpenAI
As per reports, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has termed the partnership with OpenAI a 'shared ambition'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Microsoft has decided to invest $10 billion in Open AI, which has been in news for its Artificial Intelligence tool ChatGPT, say media reports.
This will be Microsoft's third investment in OpenAI - after 2019 and 2021.
According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the partnership with OpenAI is a "shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research".
Nadella recently announced that ChatGPT will soon be coming to MS Azure’s Open AI Service.
Businesses will now be allowed to incorporate the ChatGPT into their programmes and applications as per their needs.
The announcement was viewed as Microsoft’s first step toward making ChatGPT available on its bouquet of platforms, including Bing.
Proposed amendment to IT Rules 2021 will muzzle the fourth pillar of democracy: NBDA
The association has requested the government to withdraw the amendment
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 6:48 PM | 3 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed concerns over a an amendment proposed by The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), saying it will result in muzzling the fourth pillar of democracy.
“The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) on January 17, 2023 issued revised Draft Amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) seeking to amend Rule 3(1)(b)(v) to state “or is identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact checking or, in respect of any business of the Central Government, by its department in which such business is transacted under the rules of business made under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution”.
“News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) notes with concern that the proposed amendment stifles the freedom of speech and expression of the Media under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution,” the NBDA said in a release.
NBDA further stated, “It is observed that conferring such powers to Government without any checks and balances will result in muzzling the fourth pillar of democracy and also have a chilling effect on the media. This amendment gives the Government unbridled and unfettered right to interfere with the free speech rights of the media without any oversight.”
The Association maintained that this provision will directly affect the news media as the intermediaries “may be coerced or directed by PIB or any other agency to take down alleged ‘fake news’ content without following the principles of natural justice. This will also result in preventing any comment or criticism of the Government”.
NBDA is also deeply anxious about the words “in respect of any business of the Central Government, by its department in which such business is transacted under the rules of business made under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution”, which will result in suppression of any legitimate criticism or analysis of the Government and its policies by the news media.
NBDA pointed out that there are sufficient legislations, regulations and statutory bodies which regulate the news media. “Therefore, introducing the aforementioned amendment would lead to excessive regulation by the Government which is neither desirable nor acceptable. This kind of censorship is not envisaged by the Constitution,” it stressed.
The Association has requested the MEITY to withdraw the aforesaid amendment in view of the apprehensions it has expressed.
Why advertising-supported OTT is the future
Guest Column: Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, inquires if an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising gives consumers what they want
By Tejinder Gill | Jan 24, 2023 8:30 AM | 3 min read
This time next year, we may well be watching advertisements on Netflix. The company’s announcement to offer a lower-priced, advertising-supported tier on its streaming platform came as no surprise to me. In 2018, it was predicted that the platform would eventually offer advertisements. And the reason for this is quite simple: the market for new subscribers is too competitive, and the race for great content is too expensive. The market for premium content on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms is expanding rapidly and consumers now have lots of options. They can choose between watching advertisements to access free content or paying more to watch advertising-free content. While subscription-based OTT streaming grew significantly during the pandemic, it seems like advertising-supported OTT streaming is the way forward.
In a subscription-based model, the effort to attract more users by producing more high-quality, original content entails high costs, which are directly passed on to the users through a hike in the subscription fees. This can lead to an erosion of subscribers, as witnessed in several developed markets.
Meanwhile, consumers around the world are demanding a premium library of binge-worthy shows without a hefty price tag. As subscription fatigue kicks in and purse strings tighten, it begs the question – will a subscription-based monetisation model survive in the long run? Alternatively, will an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising give consumers what they want, while providing OTT platforms with a new avenue for generating revenues to continue creating great content?
We are seeing in price-sensitive regions like Southeast Asia that OTT platforms that are faring better than others are the ones that offer consumers both subscription-based and advertising-supported options. A recent study estimates there are approximately 200 million Southeast Asian users who stream 9.7 billion hours of OTT content every month. Southeast Asian consumers also have a healthy appetite for advertising-supported OTT content, with almost 89 per cent of users willing to watch two or more advertisements in exchange for an hour of free content. India, too, is an advertising dominant market. Elara Capital estimates that almost 63 per cent of India’s $1.7 billion OTT market is accounted for by advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues.
Both in India and abroad, Gen Z and young millennials (ages 16 through 34) are the top audience segments for OTT platforms. These young audiences are often heavy users, consuming several hours of content per day. They are also trendsetters, and their tastes dictate the top trending OTT genres and content. To build long-term brand loyalties, both OTT players and advertisers will need to design and deliver campaigns in ways that resonate with these cohorts.
Considering that India has a fragmented OTT market, marketers need to leverage data-driven media buying tools to give consumers fewer, yet more relevant ads. The fact that Netflix and Disney are moving towards an advertising-supported model is proof that OTT has established itself as a credible advertising channel. With more advertising-supported OTT models, we can expect a notable shift in advertising trends, where brands will prioritize advertising in premium content platforms over user-generated channels.
Meanwhile, the core value exchange of the internet, where users can watch free content in exchange for relevant advertising, will still remain. This is no different from how content has been monetized for decades.
As viewers binge-watch their favourite series on smart TVs or mobile devices, a large percentage of them will likely pay for it by watching advertising. The more relevant the advertising is to the viewer, the more valuable it is to the advertiser and the OTT platform, and the more it can be used to fund great new content. For brands, advertisers, and streaming service providers, the game will be all about how quickly they can pivot to where the eyeballs are moving.
‘Social media is a reflection of the society it’s in’
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, a panel of industry leaders deliberated on ‘Digital Media and its Social Impact’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 1:25 PM | 7 min read
The e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference brought together leading names and thought leaders to delve into the future of digital media, its present triumphs, and the challenges it faces.
The session on “Digital Media and its Social Impact” was chaired by Pranay Upadhayay, Senior Anchor, ABP News, and featured Vijay Chadda, Chief Executive Officer, APAC (Air Pollution Action Group); Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation; Shreyaa Kapoor, Personal Finance Content Creator; Sayema Rahman, Radio Jockey and Social Media Influencer; Nandagopal Rajan, Editor, New Media, Indian Express; and Archna Vyas, Deputy Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Upadhayay, while celebrating the diversity of the panel, representative as it was of a wide cross-section of professions, businesses and opinions, started the discussion with noting how over the last 8-10 years “the digital landscape and today India is the fastest growing digitized economy, and is likely to be the world’s most populous country once the census is taken”.
On being asked whether the growth of digitization, from 84 crore (840 million) Indians being online to developing digital highways, had meant a more inclusive or more divided conversation and milieu, Gupta replied, “India is the biggest free internet market in the world with three characteristics: the lowest data costs in the world and the highest per capita data consumption (going from 155th on the global list 8 years ago, to the top of it today); inclusivity of all regions, given that 86% of Indians wouldn’t be able to fully understand the language I’m speaking in (English) and so the internet in India runs on three Vs: vernacular, voice, and video; and finally the consumers are spread across the income pyramid, with everyone from the aspirational level onwards being connected, and even BPL families having one or two members with a mobile phone.”
“This all adds up to India having built the largest digital inclusion platform in the world today with digital public goods like UPI or Co-Win, and India does 8 billion digital payments in a month on UPI, an unfathomable number, with 400 million Indians doing digital payments every month,” he added.
Turning to Rahman, Upadhayay asked where we stand when it came to algorithms driving internet users to digitized echo chambers, considering radio was the original media, and we have lived through an age of radio listener clubs.
“I belong to what I like to call the first social media of the world, radio, and from radio to the different social media platforms today, I would agree with Mr Gupta that it is 100% a much more inclusive world. This digital revolution has given every member of our society a voice, a platform from which to speak in that voice, and the ability to connect with their own chosen community,” said Rahman, while admitting it was a challenge that when it came to the input we have, from knowledge information and more, it was exceeded by the output.
"The base of connecting, the consciousness and responsibility with which we should be connecting with each other, the education and the knowledge, that is less. And the will to engage, to get popular, to go viral, at the cost of anything, including sensationalism, fake news is going up,” she said, saying there is a need to inculcate that sense of responsibility in our social media interactions and engagement.
On being asked about the challenges for a responsible media publication in reflecting news on society in a model much driven by algorithms and click-bait journalism, Rajan put it in the context of someone who had covered technology for many years and had been a votary of many of the digital developments taking place.
“The big surge we had of people coming online due to the extremely cheap data, and the availability of very affordable smartphones India has had, and which has been going on for 4-5 years now, saw hundreds of millions of people coming online for the first time, and a lot of them did so without much context of the internet,” he said.
“For instance, a lot of people came onto the smartphone without having much context of what a computer is. And what happened is that a lot of these platforms that were initially meant for communication and messaging, became hardcore consumption platforms for a lot of people because they might not be literate enough to type, but they could consume media. There are so many WhatsApp groups where people just sit and consume content,” he said, adding that while the democratization of the internet and going digital had made everyone a journalist, there was a distinct lack of editors who actually curate and fact check the information that is being put up.
Chadda was then asked about how the rapid urbanization of India was being impacted by the simultaneous digitization and flooding of content and information, and whether it was a help or hindrance. Chadda said that after 51 years of working, from being a professional soldier who passed out of NDA to retiring as a colonel in the 90s and joining corporates to moving to the social sector in 2008, the change across the sociocultural landscape was unimaginable.
“Digital media has been a lifesaver in terms of social impact, as we saw during the Covid crisis. In education, we saw how everyone from the premier to government schools had to rapidly switch the mode of teaching the most basic education from physical presence to digital lessons. I think it’s a blessing and a boon. A lot of people talk about all the issues it also brings, but I think we wouldn’t have been able to survive without it,” he said.
“You can connect donors in the US with the remotest corners of India and show in real-time how funds are being used to further education for children. Similarly, when we started APAC in June 2019, and with the elections happening in April, we were able to run a digital campaign around the air pollution for the Delhi leg, and it was amazing to see how many people were concerned about the air quality and health and who participated,” added Chadda.
Further speaking on the balance between algorithm-driven businesses and the impact of digitization in society, Vyas said, “At the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, we firstly believe in the value of every human life, and everyone should have the chance of leading a healthy and productive life. We've been in India for 20 years and work in health, urban sanitation, agricultural productivity, gender, and other areas.”
“When it comes to responsibility, there is a need for regulation to keep up with the advancements in the technology itself, and perhaps it’s the government, society, and people who need to keep up with the pace. At the foundation, we look at how technology can help solve issues, but not only from technology, as it's not one size that fits all. For instance, 50-90% inefficiency creeps into farms in India because of usage of primitive tools, lack of knowledge of more effective farming practices and techniques and here technology can really help, with both advancements and information being disseminated,” she said.
Vyas added that while the government is already doing a lot of work in the right direction, there was a need to disseminate digital access and technological developments in the right way so people were more educated and utilized digital assets more responsibly and with more forethought.
Coming in from the content creators’ perspective, Kapoor said that while it was true that there was a lot of sensationalism and eyeball journalism, it was important that creators aren’t held solely accountable, and there is indeed a need for stricter regulation. “When you see an ad on TV, you know it’s an ad. But if you’re watching something on Instagram or YouTube, you often don’t know if it’s an ad or the personal opinion of a creator. So there need to be regulations for all stakeholders,” she said.
Noting that it was easy to perceive social media negatively, particularly among millennial and Gen Z cohorts, Kapoor said, it wasn’t all bad, and that there are two sides to everything. “What is happening on social media and online is a reflection of the society and a major indication of what it wants.”
