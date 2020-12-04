‘India tour of Australia doubles up viewership on SonyLIV’

India Tour of Australia is underway and has already set the adrenaline rushing. Post a rough start, the men in blue are back to winning ways.

“The high-octane tournament has more than doubled up viewership on SonyLIV coupled with 5 times rise in daily average subscriptions on the platform. With simultaneous streams across English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, 50% of viewership have flowed in from Hindi and regional languages feeds for the event so far,” SonyLIV claimed.

“SonyLIV has also witnessed stupendous support from advertisers with as many as 70+ brands coming on board for the celebrated sporting event. With brands like Winzo and McDowell’s No. 1 Soda being brought in as co-powered by sponsors, the platform has locked in brands across categories like insurance, banking, gaming, tourism, electronics, FMCG and more. Some of the brands are Proctor & Gamble, Lenovo, Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, Association of Mutual Funds of India, IIFL amongst others. Additionally, advertisers like Apple, Castrol, Horlicks, Dell, Vimal Elaichi, RBI, SBI Mutual Funds, Berger Paints, ICICI Pru Life & Mutual Funds, Australia Tourism, Acko General Insurance, and more have also come forward to advocate their support for the ongoing India Tour of Australia,” they stated

According to Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business, Sony LIV, “The India tour of Australia has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and advertisers alike. Riding on the increase in viewership, we are expecting a 50%-60% revenue growth on the platform over the last series. We are already sold out for ODIs and T20s and have only 15-20% inventory left for the Test matches. Cricket has always been a major consumption driver for us, and we hope to see the reactions spiraling in the upcoming matches of the tour.”