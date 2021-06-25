IAMAI elects Google's Sanjay Gupta as chairman, Facebook's Ajit Mohan as VC

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has elected Google India Vice President and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta as its chairman for the period 2021-23. Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan has been named as Vice Chairman of the association.

Gupta and Mohan succeed Amazon Senior Vice President and India Country Manager Amit Agarwal and Yatra.com co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dhruv Shringi respectively.

Razorpay CEO and co-founder Harshil Mathur has been elected as the Treasurer. He succeeds Times Internet Vice Chairman Satyan Gajwani.

"As a country, India has made tremendous progress and has proven the ability to deliver towards this vision. At this critical moment, the onus is on all of us to ensure that we make responsible progress towards delivering this vision, respecting everyone's right to privacy, ensuring their safety, and making the Internet a powerful engine for India's economic growth,” Gupta said.



While noting that the IAMAI has long played a positive role in ensuring that India's exciting digital transformation delivers for everyone in the country, Mohan said, "At a time when digital is playing an increasingly important role in peoples'' lives, we are committed to bringing the best of this industry to be an enabling force for good for India."



According to Mathur, India is amongst the fastest growing fintech markets in the world and that the country will be a hub for global fintech innovation even in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

