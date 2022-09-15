HT Media Group launches 4 digital news platforms in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu & Tamil

HT Media Group has launched four new digital news platforms – HT Marathi, HT Kannada, HT Tamil and HT Telugu. The launch marks HT Media Group’s deeper foray into India’s heartland with a mobile-first and a product-focused approach. The digital news platforms will cater to the younger audiences of the new India who wish to consume content in their native language.

HT Marathi, HT Kannada, HT Telugu, and HT Tamil will focus on regional and local news, health, lifestyle, and entertainment stories along with national and international news. This will be powered by a massive network of top-notch journalists and content producers across the five regions.

“At a time when millions of Indians are looking to consume content in their native language, Hindustan Times aims to be the go-to, mobile-first publication for young Indians to get credible news and an authentic regional content experience without having to use translation capabilities, thus retaining the essence of regional news stories. For us, this journey started with the launch of HT Bangla, and within the last two months, we have launched four Indian language platforms, strengthening our regional presence even further in India,” said Puneet Jain, Chief Executive Officer - Digital, HT Media.

“According to the Google Search 2020 India Report, there’s an 80% increase in local news searches on Google year-on-year. There’s a massive wave towards regional content across platforms, and as content creators, we understand the need of the audience to consume content in their mother tongue—both from the comfort and the sentiment perspectives—and this launch is a testimony to that,” said Prasad Sanyal, Chief Content Officer, HT Digital.

“Going regional will add unique opportunities for advertisers and the new-age, hyperlocal brands to target specific region-based audience cohorts for local launches and activations, and to make a deeper brand connection by reaching out in the language their consumers speak. It would be exciting to see how localization will play a pivotal role in how brands communicate with linguistically diverse consumers,” Jain added.

