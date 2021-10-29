HT Media buys 19.99% stake in ed-tech firm Digiperform

HT Media has acquired a 19.99% stake in ed-tech company Digiperform. The acquisition will help the company to reach out to the younger generation.



“In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, this is to inform you that the Company has acquired a 19.99% equity stake in Digital Performance Media Private Limited (Digiperform),” HT Media said in a regulatory filing.



It also submitted that the acquisition got completed on 24th March 2021, however, due to the unprecedented situation arising out of the second wave of Covid-19, the disclosure u/r 30 of SEBI LODR in the above respect could not be made.



Digiperform is an ed-tech company, growing its online and offline presence, which may help HT to reach younger generations cost-effectively, the company said.

On 21st December 2018, the company had subscribed to 21 share warrants of Digiperform amounting to Rs 1,05,00,000/- and one equity share of Rs 10/-.

“As per terms and conditions agreed between the Company and Digiperform, on 24th March 2021, the Company exercised these share warrants on payment of aggregate amount of Rs. 21/-, and subscribed to 2,776 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Digiperform (constituting 19.99% equity share capital),” the company said.

The ed-tech company's provisional revenue for FY21 stood at Rs\. 4.03 crore, compared to Rs 5.4 crore in FY20 and Rs 2.73 crore in FY19.



Digiperform is a leading digital marketing certification company having PAN India presence. It imparts skill-based digital marketing training to create opportunities for self-employment and/or to get better job placements.

