HT Media Group appoints Ramesh Menon as CEO of its audio biz

DViO Digital, a Full Stack Growth Company, has elevated Vivek Kumar Anand as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). Vivek is an integral part of the DViO founding team and has worked with 100+ global brands and on thousands of campaigns, with a team of 200+ growth experts operating in 4+ countries and 10+ markets.

As Chief Business Officer, he will continue to head Strategy, Performance, Media and Tech divisions along with other roles and responsibilities. In addition to that, he will also work as a growth champion, given his proven record of achieving fast growth and bold innovation despite significant market headwinds. He will now work towards expanding and nurturing this culture, capabilities, and services to all clients and markets.

As a Director of Business and Innovation, he oversaw strategic consulting, go-to-market strategies, performance marketing, data and analytics, and tech solutions that enabled superior consumer experiences for associated brands. He was also responsible for the agency's growth and expansion, penetrating and developing global markets, introducing service lines, product portfolios, and strategic partnerships. With his strong acumen and exposure to the understanding of what each market needs, a clever mix of innovation and disruption, deep understanding of user behaviours, and modelling the business and offerings to create a solution for the clients, he has led and driven several opportunities for DViO Digital to grow overall meaningfully.

Reflecting on his promotion and the company's growth, Vivek Kumar Anand said, "The key to every campaign and everything we do at DViO ensures that a clear purpose drives it. As Mark Twain said - The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. One of our most important 'WHY' is this singular objective to drive 'GROWTH' for our clients, people, and all associated stakeholders. The other significant 'Why' is happiness in everything we do. It is an important measurement metric to gauge and validate our internal success. These happy people have helped deliver top-notch work that ultimately has led to acquiring clients who are leaders in their respective categories, multi-country expansion and a very healthy balance sheet. Hence, even during the recent COVID-19/pandemic, having such a diverse sector portfolio and healthy balance sheet benefitted and helped DViO Digital endure and sustain itself effortlessly without thinking about layoffs or salary cuts."

Founder & CEO of DViO Digital, Sowmya Iyer, spoke about Vivek's new elevated role and responsibility, saying, "He is incredible and has made building DViO easier. His balanced yet focused strategies, coupled with guided approaches, have successfully led us to growth and only growth and strengthened our foothold in manifold ways. I wish him all the best for his new role and look forward to our next decade."