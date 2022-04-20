Havas Media Group India launches Havas Content

Havas Media Group India, the media agency conglomerate of Havas Group India, has announced the launch of its specialized content division called Havas Content. The unit will focus on leveraging dynamic content to help brands create meaningful media experiences and make a meaningful difference in consumers’ lives.

With the division’s in-house capabilities of analysing data and driving insights, Havas Content is armed with a scientific approach to developing meaningful content which in turn resonates with the Group’s core philosophy of building meaningful brands. It also aims to synergise with various content and media partners across traditional and digital platforms to provide a holistic and seamless consumer experience.

Over the last few years, Havas Media Group India has witnessed a 5x growth in the content space, with some clutter-breaking content created for prominent brands like Hyundai, OYO, Swarovski, Swiggy and Tata Motors (CVBU). Havas Content has also adopted a future-first approach and is helping brands navigate today’s dynamic content ecosystem that is constantly evolving with new trends like AR, VR, NFTs, Metaverse, which has led to its sweeping success in India.

Havas Content will be led by Uday Mohan, President and Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India. To further strengthen the division, the agency has made two key hires. Prachi Narayan has joined as Vice President, Content and Shivani Kaushik as Content Manager, who will support Uday in scaling this offering across Havas Media Group India’s client portfolio.

Prachi brings extensive experience having spent 16 years working across top news networks, event organisations and creative solutions providers. She’s juggled multiple roles as an anchor, reporter and producer in global English & Hindi news broadcasters like NDTV, CNBC-TV18, TV Today Network and Republic Media Network. Prachi has also been at the helm of designing content strategies and delivering nationwide campaigns for India’s leading brands.

Shivani is a writer and conversationist at heart with a passion for crafting stories and engaging brand narratives. She joins from Josh Talks where she was heading content for North.

Speaking about the launch, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “We understand the power of good content and the launch of Havas Content couldn’t have come at a better time. The wide range of work that the team has done for a varied set of clients in the content space, and the impact it has made to our client's business made it a logical step to launch this as a separate vertical and further scale it up. It’s another step towards further empowering the brands that partner with us, and help them craft more meaningful stories.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Content has been an integral part of Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands proprietary study each year. In the past, the study has revealed that Content is falling massively short of consumer expectations. With the current content overload, misinformation, fake news and the pandemic-driven shifts in consumer behaviour, it has become more imperative than ever to create differentiated content that not just grabs the consumer’s attention but also helps & rewards them, making the brand a seamless part of the consumer’s journey. I am confident that Uday, along with Prachi and Shivani will make the content division the best in the business in India.”

Uday Mohan further added, “In this new world order, consumers are constantly on the lookout for brands with a greater purpose, brands that can impact their lives positively. Content has proved to be an important tool in making consumers see that purpose. Havas's reputation globally in the content space is unparalleled. With Indian brands becoming content-conscious, we believe this was the perfect time for us to officially launch our content division in India. Bringing together the combined expertise of Havas Village, and the content powerhouse within the Vivendi network, we are confident Havas Content will become a one-stop-shop for all our client’s content needs.”

