Hashtag Orange wins digital mandate for Wildcraft India
The agency will be responsible for carrying out the entire digital activity of the brand across creative, technology, and media
Wildcraft has been a leader in outdoor space for more than 20 years with a consumer-centric approach. They have made a mark in the category with their passionately engineered products specially designed for explorers who love the outdoors.
“ Wildcraft is a dynamic outdoors brand that needs a unique and differentiated approach where we encourage more conversations with our customers. We're excited that Hashtag Orange with its customer-centric approach and results-oriented solutions will partner Wildcraft in achieving our digital goals," Pawandip Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Wildcraft India.
"Wildcraft is a brand we have all grown to love. The prospect of working on an indigenous and homegrown brand is truly exciting. And with the leadership there with a clear vision and a desire to innovate, we look forward to creating some truly memorable work together,” Gaurang Menon, CCO, Hashtag Orange.
"It's always a great learning experience to work on a brand that gives you an opportunity and the freedom to experiment with new ideas rather than following the beaten path. Wildcraft is such a brand, and we are very excited to carve the unexplored path for them and create magic,” Freya Mishra, Director Client Servicing & Strategy, Hashtag Orange.
"We are very excited to have Wildcraft in our client roster. As a full-service digital solutions agency, We are confident that we will be able to add a lot of value to Wildcraft and contribute to their growth,” Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube