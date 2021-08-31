Hashtag Orange wins digital mandate for Wildcraft India

Wildcraft has been a leader in outdoor space for more than 20 years with a consumer-centric approach. They have made a mark in the category with their passionately engineered products specially designed for explorers who love the outdoors.

“ Wildcraft is a dynamic outdoors brand that needs a unique and differentiated approach where we encourage more conversations with our customers. We're excited that Hashtag Orange with its customer-centric approach and results-oriented solutions will partner Wildcraft in achieving our digital goals," Pawandip Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Wildcraft India.

"Wildcraft is a brand we have all grown to love. The prospect of working on an indigenous and homegrown brand is truly exciting. And with the leadership there with a clear vision and a desire to innovate, we look forward to creating some truly memorable work together,” Gaurang Menon, CCO, Hashtag Orange.

"It's always a great learning experience to work on a brand that gives you an opportunity and the freedom to experiment with new ideas rather than following the beaten path. Wildcraft is such a brand, and we are very excited to carve the unexplored path for them and create magic,” Freya Mishra, Director Client Servicing & Strategy, Hashtag Orange.

"We are very excited to have Wildcraft in our client roster. As a full-service digital solutions agency, We are confident that we will be able to add a lot of value to Wildcraft and contribute to their growth,” Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange.