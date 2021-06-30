Google's Nandeeta Seth set to join TikTok

Google’s Global Head of Product Strategy, Media Platforms, Nandeeta Seth has quit the company to join TikTok. Based in New York, she will join the short-video platform mid-July.

At Google, Seth had a seven-year stint. She joined Google as Global Product Strategy & Commercialization Lead in 2014. She took on the role of Global Product Strategy & Commercialization Team Lead in 2017 followed by Global Head of Product Strategy, Media Platforms in 2018.

In her latest role, she was in charge of global product marketing, strategy, development and commercialization for Google's innovative display media and programmatic adtech platform. Her focus areas included driving advertising media revenue from Google's top 100 advertisers. She was also responsible for the go-to-market strategy for branding products (upper funnel campaign objectives) and high performance automated ad buying (lower funnel, lead generation), besides building ad platforms that deliver results.

"After 7 incredible years, this is my last working week at Google. It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside some of the smartest & kindest people I've ever met. I feel so much gratitude for everything I’ve learnt here. And so proud of everything we’ve built together. In 2 weeks, I will be joining TikTok, based in NYC. More to come. Onward & Upward!" Nandeeta said in a LinkedIn post.

Her LinkedIn profile says that she has built global teams and products at the intersection of media, advertising & tech. Seth is passionate about taking tech products through their full lifecycle and developing go-to-market strategies. She is a Product strategist, marketer and team lead, with 15+ years of experience (7+ at Google).

She has had a global career across four continents: USA, Europe (UK, Germany), Asia (India) and Africa (Egypt, Ghana). Furthermore, she began her career in India with E&Y as Analyst, Transaction Advisory Services (M&A). She handled M&A transactions for clients in Asia, Europe and Africa.

