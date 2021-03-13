Google Pay to serve targeted ads to users based on spends

Google Pay has come out with a bunch of updates that are aimed at providing a tailored experience to users. The digital payment platform will serve targeted ads to users based on their spends. However, users will have control over whether or not to opt for personalisation. As per the latest updates, users can also delete individual transactions.

"Turning on 'Personalisation within Google Pay' will provide a more tailored experience within Google Pay. For example, you’ll receive more relevant offers and rewards based on your activity within Google Pay, including your transaction history," Google Pay Vice President - Product Ambarish Kenghe said in a blog post.

Kenghe noted that safety and privacy are paramount for payments products and services, and people want more control and transparency on how their transaction data is used. "In line with this commitment, your financial and transaction information on Google Pay has always been governed by your consent. Your personal information is never sold to anyone and your transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads."

Starting next week, your Google Pay app settings will provide users with more controls to decide how their activity is used to personalise features within the app. Users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app.

Even with this setting turned off, Google Pay will continue to work just as well - only without personalisation. Users who update Google Pay on Android and iOS can access these controls to modify their personalisation experience on Google Pay based on their preference.

"You will also be able to manage how your individual transactions and activity within Google Pay are used for personalisation by visiting

. Here you can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that you don’t want used to personalise your Google Pay experience," Kenghe noted.