Google moves court against CCI over leak of confidential probe report

The report had reportedly said that Google was abusing its dominant position of Android in India to hurt local competitors

Google has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against Competition Commission of India for allegedly leaking a confidential report on their probe into the company’s android smartphone agreements, according to media reports. The report had said that Google was abusing its dominant position of Android in India to hurt local competitors.

According to reports, Google, in a statement, said it has moved the court “specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google’s ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners”.

“We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI’s custody,” one of the reports quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

“We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI’s custody,” a Google spokesperson reportedly said.

“Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures. We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with,” said the spokesperson.

In the petition, Google also reportedly said that the DG’s findings do not reflect the final decision of the CCI and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)