Forest Essentials enables digital product sampling with the help of Symtten

Tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform Smytten has welcomed Forest Essentials to its digital product sampling arena. In its latest initiative, the brand aims to reach out to over 1 lakh new users, through Smytten's Digital Product Sampling services. Consumers across the country will now be able to experience trial packs of over ten products from Forest Essentials across categories like skincare, haircare and bath essentials only on the Smytten App.

As an effective marketing strategy, sampling helps create a pre-purchase connection between a consumer and the brand. It's an opportunity for the brand to initiate a long-lasting relationship with its target audience as they experience the product, share invaluable feedback and do so at a negligible cost. Through the process of sampling, Smytten aids the consumers' decision-making journey.

Forest Essentials is an authentic, traditional skincare brand with its foundations in the ancient science of Ayurveda. A pioneer of Luxurious Ayurveda, today it has become the quintessential Indian beauty brand that combines the ancient beauty rituals of Ayurveda with a stylish, modern aesthetic for a more relevant emphasis on efficacy, sensorial experience and pleasure of usage.

Commenting on the association, Swagat Sarangi, Co-founder of Smytten, said, "Advertising and promotion plays an important role in assisting with a brand's awareness and may even impact brand salience in the minds of a vast majority. However, it is not solely enough to create an opportunity for the purchase conversion to take place. Experiencing the product before buying it can be a game changer for brands as well as consumers. Sampling is the process that enables consumers to try a brand's offerings without having to invest their money upfront. We are thrilled to welcome Forest Essentials to our platform. And we're glad about the shared understanding of sampling activations being a strong strategy to immerse the right consumer base."

Saumya Chawla, Deputy Manager (Marketing & PR) at Forest Essentials, said, "We are delighted to partner with Smytten as we continue to drive dynamic growth for Forest Essentials. With this platform, we see a terrific opportunity for additional value creation through expansion into new and existing markets and introducing them to the world of Luxurious Ayurveda. The platform's commitment to a diversified offering, combined with Forest Essentials' brand portfolio, will help us achieve growth and success for our brands. We are happy to offer Smytten customers consciously crafted, delightful rituals through curated products from our portfolio. And inform them about the benefits of Ayurvedic beauty since it's an incredibly personalized approach."

In a hyper-competitive market, the quest for strategic advancement in connecting brands with their target customers is endless. Digital product sampling by Smytten, thus, is the way forward that existing and established brands are leveraging extensively.

