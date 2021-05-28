FanCode raises $50 from parent Dream Sports' investment arm

With the funding, the platform plans to accelerate the growth and scale of its digital sports services

FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans, has raised $50 million from parent Dream Sports’ investment arm, Dream Sports Investments (DSI). Founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan, FanCode is committed to giving all sports fans a highly personalised experience across sports content, commerce and sports statistics.

With this $50M funding round from the parent company, FanCode plans to accelerate the growth and scale of its digital sports services to create the biggest sports fan platform in India and expand its team to include top engineering and product development talent across various roles as well as leadership positions.

Speaking about the impact and potential of FanCode, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder of Dream Sports, said, “FanCode is transforming the way sports is consumed online by focusing on long-tail sporting events and personalisation of content, commerce and sports statistics across all sports. We are happy to support FanCode’s efforts in scaling up the business and making sports more accessible to over 800 million fans in India.”

Commenting on the growth of FanCode, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “Since our launch in 2019, FanCode has aimed at providing a unique, seamless and personalised digital sports experience to every Indian fan. The funding from Dream Sports will help us enhance our existing offerings and invest in further innovation in the sports tech domain as we scale up to our goal of growing to a user base of 100M sports fans by July next year.”

Talking about the investment of FanCode, Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “In a short period, FanCode has created not only best-in-class digital sports platform but also pioneered several user-first initiatives in India. The investment from Dream Sports is a testament to the growth and potential of FanCode, and we look forward to scaling our business, continuing to create unique digital fan experiences, forging more strategic partnerships and onboard the best talent.”

