Evolve Digitas wins digital mandate for GMR Aerocity

The account will be serviced from Evolve Digitas’ Delhi-NCR office

Updated: Feb 3, 2021 6:04 PM
GMR

Evolve Digitas has won the digital mandate for GMR Aerocity, a commercial hub within a short drive from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport. The mandate includes digital creative strategy and social media for Positioning GMR Aerocity as top commercial hub with its partner hotels and commercial establishments.

Evolve Digitas will assist GMR Aerocity in developing a distinct positioning, building brand awareness and be responsible for brand communication, social media marketing management, digital engagement and digital strategy. The account will be serviced from Evolve Digitas’ Delhi-NCR office.

Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas, said, “We're excited and proud to partner with GMR Aerocity in their digital journey. With this mandate, we look forward in helping GMR Aerocity in engaging with the audience in the digital space and building their online footprint.”

