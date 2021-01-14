Essence launches media health check service

Essence today announced the introduction of its Essence Media Health Check service, developed to help marketers achieve effective business outcomes from their digital media campaigns by delivering measurable performance improvements over current baselines.

Essence Media Health Check is a service product developed through Essence Global Ventures (EGV), the agency’s innovation, research and development hub based in Singapore and supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The product was incubated during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as a strategic aid for marketers facing tectonic shifts in consumer behaviour, market-wide volatility and downward budgetary pressures, as a means to accelerate their digital transformation through a set of industry-leading best practices. The agency has since piloted the Media Health Check for brands in the financial services, retail, technology and telecommunications industries across APAC.

Part of Essence’s consulting offering, Essence Media Health Check enables marketers to access the agency’s digital media capabilities, technologies and automation tools. The product delivers actionable analyses across media channels and marketing technology subscriptions, eliminating risk and wastage while increasing the effectiveness of media campaigns. Designed for both in-house marketing teams and external agency service models, the solution also recommends measurable implementation roadmaps to capture the upside value.

James Smyllie, Senior Vice President, Head of Media, APAC at Essence, said, “Now, more than ever, marketers are under pressure to deliver the maximum from their media budgets. With Essence Media Health Check, we are excited to help marketers leverage our best-in-class digital best practices and proprietary tools to optimise their media investment and unlock value in their campaigns, in a fast, effective, efficient and actionable way. Through our pilot Media Health Checks across categories, we found at least 30 to 40% improvements in media efficiencies and potential business growth - numbers that would be hugely appealing to any marketer.”

Kunal Guha, Executive Vice President at Essence, who oversees the strategic direction and delivery of EGV’s research and development efforts, said, “We consistently observe swathes of missed opportunities for marketers and believe this is immediate ‘money on the table’ that can be unlocked for diverse business scenarios from margin improvements to volume growth. Essence Media Health Check can be an invaluable tool for marketers to turbocharge their digital transformation journeys, and in partnership with EDB, we are committed to helping brands, in Singapore and globally, unlock value from their programmes.”

Dawn Lim, Vice President and Head, Commercial and Professional Services, EDB, said, “The launch of Essence Media Health Check is timely, as companies seek to optimise media campaigns amid rapid changes in consumer behaviour resulting from COVID-19. EGV will help marketers accelerate their digital transformation efforts and drive new business opportunities through the development of innovative solutions, which can be scaled globally from Singapore.”

Through EGV, Essence will further develop and incubate marketing technology products that use predictive data signals and automation to improve business performance, customer experience and brand governance for companies. Similar to Essence Media Health Check, these solutions will be commercialised and deployed across APAC and globally via Essence’s network of offices.

